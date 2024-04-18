^

Headlines

Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 18, 2024 | 2:49pm
Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila
E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local government units to give e-bike and e-trike drivers more time before penalizing them for operating in major Metro Manila roads.

The Manila Council (MMC) earlier passed a resolution penalizing said vehicles on the following roads, citing safety issues due to the lack of licenses by drivers. The ban started last April 15.

"We need more time for a wider dissemination of information regarding the ban that we're implementing," said Marcos in a statement in Filipino this Thursday.

"Covered by this grace period would be the non-ticketing, fining and impounding of e-trikes."

Marcos, however, failed to mention when the said "grace period" would end.

The MMDA earlier said that violators will be slapped with a P2,500 fine. Those who will be caught without a driver's license also risk having their e-vehicles impounded.

The president likewise clarified that the aforementioned vehicles would still be banned on select main roads under MMDA Regulation 24-022 series of 2024.

"Should they [drivers] be stopped, it's just so they could be properly pointed to permitted roads, along with reminding them of the new policy to heighten the safety and orderliness of our roads," Marcos ended.

Transportation and mobility advocates earlier questioned the ban on said vehicles saying that the implementation lacked consultations, this while pointing out that private cars and motorcycles kill and injured more people on the road based on MMDA data.

Instead of prohibition, the Move as One Coalition called on government agencies to craft clear, legal, and carefully considered policies on e-vehicles with the participation of vehicle users, this while highlighting its potential as a viable eco-friendly alternative.

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

E-BIKE

E-TRIKE

METRO MANILA

METROPOLITAN MANILA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

PAGASA warns: Hotter days ahead in May

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Prepare for hotter days and nights ahead, surpassing the already scorching heat as temperatures could reach over 40 degrees...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese remove Pinoy fishers&rsquo; payao in West Philippine Sea

Chinese remove Pinoy fishers’ payao in West Philippine Sea

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Chinese vessels removed the payao installed by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources for Filipino fishermen at Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman sacks BFAR chief for graft

Ombudsman sacks BFAR chief for graft

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has dismissed Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources director Demosthenes Escoto, Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
Vulnerable individuals urged to avoid airport welcome, send-offs at airports

Vulnerable individuals urged to avoid airport welcome, send-offs at airports

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
"Given the current weather conditions, we urge everyone to minimize non-essential visits, particularly with vulnerable family...
Headlines
fbtw

Chinese influx near EDCA sites needs probing – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The sudden “aggressive influx” of Chinese nationals near sites of the Philippines-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement should be a cause for concern for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Coast Guard to join military drills with United States

Philippine Coast Guard to join military drills with United States

6 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday it will participate for the first time in an annual joint military exercise conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Luzon, Visayas grids on yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas grids on yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 16 hours ago
The Luzon and Visayas grids were placed under yellow alert yesterday, with several power plants still on forced outage or...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Comelec erred in disqualifying Smartmatic

SC: Comelec erred in disqualifying Smartmatic

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections committed grave abuse of discretion when it disqualified service provider Smartmatic from bidding...
Headlines
fbtw
Internet outage delays NAIA flights

Internet outage delays NAIA flights

By Rudy Santos | 16 hours ago
Internet outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 led to manual operations at check-in counters on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with