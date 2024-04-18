Marcos suspends penalties for 'e-trike ban' violators in Metro Manila

E-bikes, e-trikes, tricycles and pedicabs are seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on April 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local government units to give e-bike and e-trike drivers more time before penalizing them for operating in major Metro Manila roads.

The Manila Council (MMC) earlier passed a resolution penalizing said vehicles on the following roads, citing safety issues due to the lack of licenses by drivers. The ban started last April 15.

"We need more time for a wider dissemination of information regarding the ban that we're implementing," said Marcos in a statement in Filipino this Thursday.

"Covered by this grace period would be the non-ticketing, fining and impounding of e-trikes."

Ngayong araw na ito, iniutos ko sa MMDA at sa lahat ng lokal na pamahaalan sa Metro Manila na bigyan ng palugit ang mga e-bikes, e-trikes at iba pang apektadong sasakyan na dumadaan sa ilang tukoy na daan sa Metro Manila.



Kailangan pang magbigay ng sapat na panahon para sa… — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) April 18, 2024

Marcos, however, failed to mention when the said "grace period" would end.

The MMDA earlier said that violators will be slapped with a P2,500 fine. Those who will be caught without a driver's license also risk having their e-vehicles impounded.

The president likewise clarified that the aforementioned vehicles would still be banned on select main roads under MMDA Regulation 24-022 series of 2024.

"Should they [drivers] be stopped, it's just so they could be properly pointed to permitted roads, along with reminding them of the new policy to heighten the safety and orderliness of our roads," Marcos ended.

Transportation and mobility advocates earlier questioned the ban on said vehicles saying that the implementation lacked consultations, this while pointing out that private cars and motorcycles kill and injured more people on the road based on MMDA data.

Instead of prohibition, the Move as One Coalition called on government agencies to craft clear, legal, and carefully considered policies on e-vehicles with the participation of vehicle users, this while highlighting its potential as a viable eco-friendly alternative.