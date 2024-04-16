Supreme Court appoints first female spokesperson

Combination photo shows new chief of Supreme Court Public Information Office Mike Navallo and new SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) appointed its first female spokesperson and new chief of Public Information Office (PIO) on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the high court, it announced the appointment of lawyer Camille Sue Mae L. Ting as its new spokesperson.

Ting, a court “insider,” is the first female spokesperson of the SC and the fifth person to hold the said position.

The SC also appointed former ABS-CBN journalist Mike Navallo as the new chief of its PIO.

Before joining the SC, Navallo worked as a reporter for ABS-CBN for eight years, covering human rights issues and the justice beat.

Navallo and Ting replaced former SC spokesperson and PIO chief Brian Keith Hosaka who previously held both positions.

Navallo is set to assume office on Aug. 1, 2024, according to the SC, while Ting will begin her duties immediately.