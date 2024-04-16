^

Marcos: Philippines to invoke MDT if Pinoy killed in West Philippine Sea

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 16, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos: Philippines to invoke MDT if Pinoy killed in West Philippine Sea
This photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows China Coast Guard vessels deploying water cannons at the Philippine military chartered Unaizah May 4 (C) during its supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may invoke the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the US if a sailor or a member of its military is killed in an attack in the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos said yesterday.

Marcos made the remark when asked at a forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines on when the MDT could be invoked amid China’s continued aggressive acts in the WPS.

“I think (US Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin explained it very well. If any servicemen, Filipino service man, is killed by an attack from any foreign power, then that is time to invoke the MDT,” Marcos said.

“As long as they have actually caused casualties, and it has killed the serviceman... whatever their designation are, whether they’re merchant marine or Coast Guard or actual...navy vessels, it does not matter,” he added.

Marcos held trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington last week.

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to the Philippines under the MDT.

Under the MDT signed in August 1951, Manila and Washington committed to defend each other in the event of an armed attack by a foreign country.

