PAGASA: Heat index in 13 areas to reach ‘dangerous’ classification

MANILA, Philippines — Thirteen areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures up to 45 °Celsius (°C) on Monday, according to the latest data of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The weather agency's latest heat index bulletin said the 13 areas will be under the “danger” classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C.

Dagupan City, Pangasinan, according to the state weather bureau, could record 45°C heat index.

The following are the other areas forecast with heat index under the “danger” classification:

NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 42ºC

Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 42ºC

Aparri, Cagayan - 43ºC

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 42ºC

ISU Echague, Isabela - 42ºC

Clark Airport (DMIA), Pampanga - 42ºC

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 44ºC

Aborlan, Palawan - 42ºC

Virac, Catanduanes - 42ºC

Masbate City, Masbate - 42ºC

Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur - 42ºC

Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 42ºC

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are under the “extreme caution” classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.

It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.