Chinese Coast Guard shadows PH research ship headed for Bajo de Masinloc

A map showing the movement of the Chinese Coast Guard shadowing the Philippine research vessel BRP H Ventura and the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Gabriela Silang.

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Coast Guard closely monitored and shadowed the Philippine research vessel BRP H Ventura and the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Gabriela Silang early Sunday morning as they sailed towards Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough or Panatag Shoal.

Ray Powell, a former US Air Force official and ex-Defense Attaché, revealed these details on his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).

????????China Coast Guard 5303 is 35nm from the ????????#Philippines' coast, blocking the path for ????????'s BRP H Ventura & its escort BRP Gabriella Silang to get to their assigned hydrographic research area north of Scarborough Shoal. They have barely moved this past 8 hours.???? https://t.co/mageEsEWke pic.twitter.com/yPEKfoApkK — Ray Powell (@GordianKnotRay) April 13, 2024

Powell noted that the Philippine vessels paused for approximately eight hours about 35 nautical miles from Luzon's coastline — a point near China's contentious nine-dash line.

"China Coast Guard 5303 is 35nm from the Philippines' coast, blocking the path for Philippines' BRP H Ventura & its escort BRP Gabriella Silang to get to their assigned hydrographic research area north of Scarborough Shoal. They have barely moved this past 8 hours," Powell wrote on X.

The reason for the Philippine ships' long pause is unclear, but they later resumed their journey towards Bajo de Masinloc at 10 a.m. with Chinese Coast Guard vessels closely following them.

"All 3 ships now underway en route to the Philippines' survey area north of Scarborough Shoal. China Coast Guard 5303 is shadowing the mission," Powell said.

The American maritime expert observed a notable increase in Chinese vessels near the shoal in the last 48 hours.

He suggested that the surge might be linked to the Philippines' upcoming hydrographic survey announcement, which involves mapping underwater terrain features.

"Something to watch for once the Philippines' BRP-H Ventura begins its hydrographic survey north of Scarborough Shoal. China has previously engaged in dangerous cable-cutting maneuvers when it wants to stop such surveys within its claimed waters," Powell said.

BRP H Ventura was set to conduct a hydrographic survey north of Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal, accompanied by BRP Gabriela Silang.

The hydrographic survey aims to map underwater features crucial for maritime navigation and resource management.