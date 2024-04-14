Google vows to help Philippines SMEs expand businesses

Google executives made the commitment during a meeting with President Marcos here last Friday.

WASHINGTON – Search engine giant Google has vowed to help small Philippine enterprises expand their business and to train thousands of parents and children on responsible technology use, Malacañang said yesterday.

“I would flag the work we do with small and medium-sized businesses. So this is with the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry). It’s to enable small businesses to get a presence online and figure out how do they connect with the rest of the world,” Google global vice president for government affairs and public policy Karan Bhatia was quoted by a Presidential Communications Office (PCO) statement as saying.