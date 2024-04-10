Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 11 due to intense heat

A student uses a bag to protect herself from the sun during a hot day in Manila on April 2, 2024. More than a hundred schools in the Philippine capital shut their classrooms on April 2, as the tropical heat hit "danger" levels, education officials said.

MANILA, Philippines — Face-to-face classes on Thursday, April 11, 2024, have been canceled in certain areas due to “high heat conditions."

In separate announcements, the following cities and municipalities suspended classes or adjusted their mode of learning for April 11.

Bulacan province (April 11 to 13) - online classes for all levels, public and private

Municipality of Daraga, Albay (April 11 to 12)

Based on the latest heat index bulletin from the state weather bureau PAGASA, eight areas in the Philippines are under the “danger” classification where temperatures may range from 42 to 51 degrees Celcius.



Please refresh this page for updates.