Marcos urges forming of ‘harmonious society’ as Ramadan ends

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipino Muslims to forge a society full of “love, service and compassion" as the holy month of Ramadan ends.

This was said by Marcos in a video message on Wednesday, as he greeted Filipino Muslims during the celebration of Eid’l Fitr.

“May we sustain our commitment to extending compassion, service and love to our fellows especially to those who are suffering and in need,” Marcos said in a video message.

“Let selflessness, empathy and generosity, values that we share in all faiths, also guide our every word, action and endeavor so we may bring forth a harmonious and kinder society,” he added.

In a separate video message, Vice President Sara Duterte said that the end of Ramadan is a reminder for everyone to be “humble and merciful” and an opportunity to deepen one's faith.

“Ang inyong dedikasyon at pananampalataya ay inspirasyon sa ating lahat,” Duterte said.

(Your dedication and faith are an inspiration to us all.)

On April 4, Marcos declared April 10 as a regular holiday in celebration of the end of Ramadan.

Eid’l Fitr marks the end of the month-long sunrise-to-sunset fasting of Muslims during Ramadan.