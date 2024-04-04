^

Headlines

Eid'l Fitr on April 10 declared a regular holiday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 4, 2024 | 6:02pm
Eid'l Fitr on April 10 declared a regular holiday
Members of the Muslim community near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila prepare for morning prayers in celebration of Eid’l Fitr, or the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday declared April 10, 2024, Wednesday a regular holiday throughout the Philippines for the observance of the Islamic holiday of Eid'l Fitr. 

This has been declared through Proclamation No. 514 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the recommendation from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

“WHEREAS, in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the EidT Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid Fitr, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country,” the proclamation read. 

Eid'l Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The date of the said holiday is calculated following the sighting of the new moon by a moon sighting committee by the NCMF.

vuukle comment

EID'L FITR

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

ISLAM

MALACAñANG

MARCOS

RAMADAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manhunt on for Quiboloy

Manhunt on for Quiboloy

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Apollo Quiboloy is now a “fugitive from justice” after evading arrest warrants served by a joint team of the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Bohol governor appeals resort closure

Bohol governor appeals resort closure

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Bohol Gov. Erico Aumentado yesterday appealed the closure of resorts built at the Chocolate Hills natural monument, which...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

DENR warns of water rationing in Metro Manila

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday warned of possible water rationing if residents, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden, China&rsquo;s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

Biden, China’s Xi discuss Philippines, Taiwan, Ukraine

19 hours ago
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first direct talks on Tuesday since meeting in November,...
Headlines
fbtw
4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat &ndash; DepEd

4,000 schools suspend onsite classes due to heat – DepEd

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Unbearable classroom conditions caused by extreme heat amid the intense dry season have forced the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC strikes down Duterte's proclamation revoking Trillanes&rsquo; amnesty

SC strikes down Duterte's proclamation revoking Trillanes’ amnesty

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, affirming the validity of his amnesty and deeming the...
Headlines
fbtw
2024 Forbes Billionaires list: Villar still Philippine&rsquo;s richest

2024 Forbes Billionaires list: Villar still Philippine’s richest

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar has maintained his position at the top of the country’s richest list.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr: Ensure public safety, help farmers amid El Ni&ntilde;o

Marcos Jr: Ensure public safety, help farmers amid El Niño

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered a “whole-of-government approach” to help farmers and to ensure public safety as the...
Headlines
fbtw
Hackers hit 3 DOST websites

Hackers hit 3 DOST websites

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
Local hackers yesterday attacked the domains and systems of the Department of Science and Technology.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with