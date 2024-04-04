Eid'l Fitr on April 10 declared a regular holiday

Members of the Muslim community near the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila prepare for morning prayers in celebration of Eid’l Fitr, or the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday declared April 10, 2024, Wednesday a regular holiday throughout the Philippines for the observance of the Islamic holiday of Eid'l Fitr.

This has been declared through Proclamation No. 514 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the recommendation from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

“WHEREAS, in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the EidT Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, and to allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid Fitr, it is necessary to declare Wednesday, 10 April 2024, a regular holiday throughout the country,” the proclamation read.

Eid'l Fitr is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

The date of the said holiday is calculated following the sighting of the new moon by a moon sighting committee by the NCMF.