Marcos assures fair treatment for Quiboloy, rejects conditions on surrender

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday assured Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy that his government would exercise compassion in handling his case as he rejected the setting of conditions for the fugitive preacher’s surrender.

“It seems to me a little bit tail wagging the dog that he is the one setting conditions to the government on his case, when is the accused and the subject of a warrant of arrest,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

Quiboloy asked for written guarantees from authorities that the United States “will not meddle” in the cases he is facing in the Philippines.

Marcos said the potential involvement of the US authorities in Quiboloy’s cases is not “something he needs to worry about, quite frankly.”

“To Pastor Quiboloy, we’ve known him for a very long time. I promise that all the proceedings will be fair,” he added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Quiboloy cannot impose any conditions for his surrender.

“He must surrender not according to his terms but according to the terms of the law. The law applies to all, without exception,” Remulla said.

Early this month, a Davao City court ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and his associates for child abuse and sexual abuse.

Quiboloy was also charged with human trafficking, a non-bailable case, at a Pasig City court.

Marcos to Teves: No threat vs you

The chief executive also said there is no threat to the life of former congressman Arnie Teves, who was nabbed in Timor-Leste’s capital Dili last month while playing golf.

Teves is the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in 2023.

Philippine authorities are working for the repatriation of Teves.