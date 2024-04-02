^

E-trike popularity a 'symptom of gov't failure' in addressing mobility needs — group

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 3:40pm
E-trikes and tricycles are seen plying along Taft Avenue in Manila on February 3, 2024 despite reminders from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to the local governments to enforce the DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2023-195, which bans e-bikes, pedicabs, and tricycles on national roads and major thoroughfares.
MANILA, Philippines — With the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) set to ban e-bikes and e-trikes on major Metro Manila roads this month, mobility advocates pointed out that the popularity of e-vehicles is simply a symptom of a larger transportation problem.

The MMDA and Metro Manila Council (MMC) earlier announced that it would be penalizing drivers of electronic vehicles on said roads starting April 15, citing safety concerns allegedly stemming from their lack of driver's licenses.

"The popularity of e-trikes is simply one of the manifestations of the Government’s failure to answer the basic needs of ordinary Filipinos for mobility," said AltMobility PH director Ira Cruz.

"As ordinary Filipinos look for solutions, it is unacceptable for government to focus its energy on restrictions rather than solutions."

MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes earlier said that violators of the new MMC resolution would be fined with P2,500. E-bike and e-trike drivers would also be required to have licenses before operating said vehicles.

Errant drivers on national roads and thoroughfares without licenses will have their e-vehicles impounded. Local government units (LGUs) were also directed to come up with local ordinances identifying roads  wherein e-vehicles will be banned within their jurisdiction.

Commuters and transportation advocates have earlier questioned Artes after stating that there was "no need for public consultation" on the matter.

Cars, motorcycles injure and kill more

The Move as One Coalition last February 28 questioned the MMC resolution after MMDA’s Metro Manila Accident Reporting and Analysis System (MMARAS) showed that bikes/ebikes/pedicabs only accounted for the following in 2022:

  • 2.05% of total number of vehicles involved in road crashes
  • 4.84% of total number of fatalities
  • 5.88% of total number of non-fatal injuries

This is equivalent to:

  • fatal incidents: 33
  • non-fatal injuries: 1,952
  • damage to property: 844
  • no. of involved vehicles: 2,829

On the other hand, private cars consists the most number of vehicular crashes and damage to property that year, comprising 52.48% of vehicles in road crashes:

  • no. of involved vehicles: 72,295
  • damage to property: 63,147
  • fatal incidents: 130
  • non-fatal injuries: 9,018

Motorcycles, however, showed the most number of fatalities and non-fatal injuries that year, comprising 22.59% of vehicles in road crashes:

  • fatal incidents: 313
  • non-fatal injuries: 17,089
  • no. of involved vehicles: 31,124
  • damage to property: 13,722

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) earlier bared that 556 road crash incidents in Metro Manila last 2023 involved e-bikes. This resulted in two fatalities and 273 non-fatal injuries. 

Meanwhile, instead of pushing for the e-vehicle prohibition, the Move as One Coalition said that e-bikes and e-trikes could actually help the Philippines to meet its environmental objectives.

'Marcos Jr. should intervene'

AltMobility PH's Cruz said that it is high time for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to address the country's mobility problems.

This, according to Cruz, is crucial since this comes with the recent closure of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) alongside the impending deadline of the controversial public utility vehicle mordernization program (PUVMP) consolidation.

"There is a drastic need for the President to issue a directive to his National Government Agencies to get their act together to address our mobility problems once and for all," he continued.

"It might be worth noting that we saw the closure of PNR in the latter part of March; This April, the restrictions of MMDA on e-trikes and the impending deadline for PUVMP consolidation."

