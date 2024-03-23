^

Headlines

'We broke it, we fix it': DENR urges Filipinos to join Earth Hour 2024

James Relativo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2024 | 2:06pm
'We broke it, we fix it': DENR urges Filipinos to join Earth Hour 2024
This picture shows the Quezon Memorial Shrine after the lights were turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Quezon city, suburban Manila on March 25, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias, File

ANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) enjoined Filipinos to do their part in reversing damages brought by humans upon Mother Nature in the last 300,000 years.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga had this to say Saturday as the World-Wide Fund for Nature — Philippines (WWF Philippines) encourages everyone to switch off non-essential lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the face of global warming and climate change.

"While global discourse on climate resilience continues, we must face the urgency of our planetary crisis," said Loyzaga.

"The Earth Hour reminds us both the promise and the perils of our current trajectories," she added.

While humans have managed to generate artificial intelligence, send men to the moon and search for signs of life on other planets, the DENR official lamented how mankind still cannot control its fossil-fueled consumption, nor prevent plastics from reaching oceans.

The said movement aims this year's Earth Hour to the the biggest yet. Last 2023, over 410,000 hours were given to the planet by supporters in over 190 countries and territories.

In line with this, the DENR has renewed its commitment as it stands with the WWF Philippines in the global observance of Earth Hour 2023 with the local theme, "Switch Off Plastic Pollution, Switch On Nature."

"Our respinses to this complex challenge must not only be bottom-up but also top-down, curring cross all sectors, industry,  government and academia must lead the CHANGE lest our Earth choke in the hands of the most intelligent species that ever lived," continued Loyzaga.

"We broke this planet. We may still have a chance to fix it — but we must ACT TODAY."

Manila as main partner

The Department of Health last Friday voiced its support in making this year's observance the #BiggestHourForEarth, emphasizing how WWF — Philippines has chosen Manila City as the "main partner" and venue for this year's Earth hour event launch.

Iconic landmarks in the city, including the City Hall Clock Tower and Rizal Monument, will swtich off non-essential lights for an hour to show their commitment and solidarity with energy consumption.

Beside's the country's capital, other local government units like Makati, Baguio, Catbalogan, Ormoc, San Carlos, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, Tagum, Zamboanga City and Pilar Siargao have earlier expressed their commitment to take part in their own respective switch-off programs and activities.

"Promoting a healthy environment through sustainable practices can improve the health and well-being of every Filipino. Let's take care of our environment and nature," said health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a mix of Filipino and English.

"Participating in Earth Hour by turning off non-essential lights even in the comfort of our homes will bring significant benefits in achieving safe and quality health for everyone, Because in a New Philippines, Every Life is Important."

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

EARTH HOUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

President Marcos, wife feeling better, but still with symptoms

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos are feeling better but still have flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

Order expanding senior discounts signed, in effect March 25

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Unmask NFA exec blocking documents &ndash; Laurel

Unmask NFA exec blocking documents – Laurel

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. is trying to unmask the official of the National Food Authority (NFA) who was...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
Amid “emerging threats” to the country’s stability and sovereignty, President Marcos has called on the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

By Patrick Miguel | 6 hours ago
Government agencies are calling on the public to join the Earth Hour today by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagasa declares start of summer

Pagasa declares start of summer

By Bella Cariaso | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday officially declared the start of...
Headlines
fbtw
Some developers cut through Chocolate Hills &ndash; DENR

Some developers cut through Chocolate Hills – DENR

8 hours ago
Some project developers cut through the Chocolate Hills in Bohol during the construction of their structures, Environment...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI picking up Teves in Timor

NBI picking up Teves in Timor

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 15 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will pick up expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. from East Timor...
Headlines
fbtw
Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

Dredging ships off Zambales held by PCG

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
Several vessels reportedly involved in dredging operations in Zambales were held by authorities for engaging in the illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

Department of Agriculture sees spike in fish,vegetables prices this Lent

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A spike in the retail prices of fish and vegetables is expected during the Holy Week, Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with