LTFRB issues over 1,000 special permits to PUVs ahead of Holy Week

Passengers wait at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, 2023, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week.

MANILA, Philippines — To ensure the smooth travel of Filipinos during Lenten season, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced the approval of special permits to 1,021 public utility vehicles (PUVs).

These permits will be issued by the board to select PUVs as recognition of the need for enough and seamless travel for the commuting public during the impending Holy Week exodus.

"The LTFRB issues special permits during special occasions, including Holy Week, to maximize the operations of PUVs as the influx of passengers travelling to their home provinces is expected to increase before, during, and after the Holy Week," said LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III this Friday.

"This is also to ensure safe and secured travel for our Filipino commuters."

The LTFRB, along with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), will likewise inspect PUVs operating at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday ahead of the holidays under the Oplan Bantay-Biyahe Semana Santa 2024 campaign.

The inspection aims to check if there are help desks set up in the terminals while random checks are being conducted on PUVs.

'On alert' starting March 22

Guadiz added that the LTFRB will be on alert starting today until April 11. Joining them are regional offices observing "appropriate" security and safety measures, adds LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago.

"There will be checking of public vehicles alongside random inspections on PUV, drug testing and enforcement activities," Pialago added in Filipino.

"They are carrying our kababayan, so we need to ensure that they are in good condition along their public vehicles. Safety first."

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier announced that they would deploy over 11,300 police officers in Metro Manila as early as March 25 to ensure public safety not only during the holidays but also the rest of the summer.