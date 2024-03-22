^

Headlines

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder
A Philippine Air Force FA-50 (bottom) and a US B-52H bomber fly over the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone during the joint maritime cooperative activity the other day.
PAF Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the US Pacific Air Force (PACAF) are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced fighter jets – from April 8 to 19 for this year’s iteration of Cope Thunder, an annual air defense and offense training event to be held in Luzon.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, PAF public affairs office chief, said Cope Thunder 2024 is part of the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board activities for 2024.

She told reporters the primary goal of the joint drills is to expand the capability of the PAF to join or even host international exercises as well “increase interoperability between the PAF and PACAF and of course improve our logistics capability.”

The venues for the exercises would be in Northern Luzon and at Clark Air Base in Mabalacat in Pampanga, she said.

Apart from actual flight exercises, Cope Thunder activities would also involve subject matter expert exchanges, classroom instructions, and exchange of best practices in maintenance, she said.

Castillo said details like the number of PAF aircraft to join Cope Thunder are still being finalized, but personnel from the 5th Fighter Wing would definitely be participating in the exercise, which resumed only last year or decades after being shelved.

Organized in 1976, Cope Thunder was discontinued in 1991 after the Mt. Pinatubo eruption ravaged a large part of Luzon including Clark Air Base, then a US military facility. The following year, the US eventually left its military bases in the Philippines after the Senate voted to abrogate the country’s military bases agreement with the US.

Cope Thunder was revived last year – held in two phases in May and July, in various locations across the country.

Balikatan exercise, a broader Philippine-US joint maneuver, is set for the last week of April until early May, to include all major services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell is meeting in Tokyo with his counterparts from the Philippines and Japan to discuss preparations for the first-ever summit of the leaders of three countries in Washington on April 11. No date has been revealed yet for the pre-summit meeting.

The White announced early this week the first trilateral US-Japan-Philippines leaders’ summit as well as President Joe Biden’s one-on-one meeting with President Marcos on April 11. The announcement coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Manila visit on Tuesday.

“The Deputy Secretary will also meet with his Japanese and Philippine counterparts to deepen trilateral cooperation towards a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific,” the State Department said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano, and Campbell will discuss the arrangements and agenda for the trilateral summit. - Pia Lee-Brago

vuukle comment

PAF

THUNDER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

8 hours ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

Marcos Jr. still sick, to miss Army rites

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While still exhibiting flu-like symptoms, President Marcos continued to work from home yesterday and was expecting to resume...
Headlines
fbtw
Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

Only human: No penalties vs scolding teacher

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
No penalty will be meted on the teacher who went viral on social media for scolding her students while she was live on short...
Headlines
fbtw
Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

Order expanding senior discounts on groceries signed

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will soon enjoy a higher special discount when buying basic necessities and...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with