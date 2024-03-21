LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

This photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows SM City Fairview.

MANILA, Philippines — Malls and shopping establishments have announced their adjusted schedules for the Holy Week.

Several malls and establishments said they implement adjusted operating hours on some days in the Holy Week but will be closed during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

The Holy Week, the most solemn week during the Lenten season for Catholics, is a seven-day commemoration that starts on Holy Monday and ends on Easter Sunday.

Here is the list of mall schedules for Holy Week 2024:

Araneta City

Malls at “Araneta City”, namely Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza remain operational for certain days of the Holy Week:

March 25 (Holy Monday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

March 27 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

Robinsons Mall

Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Antipolo and Ortigas are closed from March 28 (Maundy Thursday) to March 29 (Good Friday.)

However, Robinsons Malabon, Robinsons Otis, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Las Pinas, and Robinsons Metro East will operate on the said dates.

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM Supermalls

March 25 (Holy Monday) to March 27 (Holy Wednesday)

SM Supermalls will implement a regular operating hours for all malls.

March 28 (Maundy Thursday)

SM City by the Bay will have its normal operating hours; SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. and SM City Puerto Princesa will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All other malls aside from the ones mentioned are closed.

March 29 (Good Friday)

SM City by the Bay will still have its normal operating hours and SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

All other malls aside from the ones mentioned are closed.

March 30 (Black Saturday)

SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.

All other malls will operate during their normal operating hours.

March 31 (Easter Sunday)

The following branches of SM Supermalls will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday:

SM City Baguio

SM City Baguio

SM City Clark

SM City Fairview

SM City Novaliches

SM City San Jose

SM City Taytay

SM City San Mateo

SM City Marikina

SM City Bacoor

SM City Calamba

SM City Sta. Rosa

SM City Cebu

SM City Consolacion

SM Seaside City Cebu

SM City Davao

SM Lanang

The rest of the malls not mentioned above will have normal operating hours.

Ayala Malls

Ayala Malls Glorietta

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Greenbelt

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ayala Malls Circuit

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One Ayala

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Cloverleaf

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 = (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) closed

March 29 (Good Friday) closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Harbor Point

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ayala Malls Marqueemall

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Manila Bay

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Trinoma

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Vertis North

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls The 30th

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Feliz

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Marikina

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

U.P. Town Center

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Alabang Town Center

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Market! Market!

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Solenad

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) - 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Serin

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Vermosa

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 29 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Legazpi

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - close

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Pavillion Mall

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The District Dasmariñas

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The District Imus

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Aunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Abreeza

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Center Cebu

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Central Bloc

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Capitol Central

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Ayala Malls Centrio

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

Eastwood City Mall

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 – (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 – (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 31 – (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Other malls:

Greenhills Mall

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m.to 10 p.m.

Power Plant Mall

March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed

March 29 (Good Friday) - closed

March 30 (Black Saturday) - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m

Other malls have yet to announce their operating hours during Holy Week.