LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week
MANILA, Philippines — Malls and shopping establishments have announced their adjusted schedules for the Holy Week.
Several malls and establishments said they implement adjusted operating hours on some days in the Holy Week but will be closed during Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.
The Holy Week, the most solemn week during the Lenten season for Catholics, is a seven-day commemoration that starts on Holy Monday and ends on Easter Sunday.
Here is the list of mall schedules for Holy Week 2024:
Araneta City
Malls at “Araneta City”, namely Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza remain operational for certain days of the Holy Week:
- March 25 (Holy Monday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- March 27 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m to 9 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m to 9 p.m.
Robinsons Mall
Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Antipolo and Ortigas are closed from March 28 (Maundy Thursday) to March 29 (Good Friday.)
However, Robinsons Malabon, Robinsons Otis, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Las Pinas, and Robinsons Metro East will operate on the said dates.
March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
March 29 (Good Friday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SM Supermalls
March 25 (Holy Monday) to March 27 (Holy Wednesday)
SM Supermalls will implement a regular operating hours for all malls.
March 28 (Maundy Thursday)
SM City by the Bay will have its normal operating hours; SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. and SM City Puerto Princesa will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All other malls aside from the ones mentioned are closed.
March 29 (Good Friday)
SM City by the Bay will still have its normal operating hours and SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.
All other malls aside from the ones mentioned are closed.
March 30 (Black Saturday)
SM City Baguio will operate from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.
All other malls will operate during their normal operating hours.
March 31 (Easter Sunday)
The following branches of SM Supermalls will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Easter Sunday:
- SM City Baguio
- SM City Baguio
- SM City Clark
- SM City Fairview
- SM City Novaliches
- SM City San Jose
- SM City Taytay
- SM City San Mateo
- SM City Marikina
- SM City Bacoor
- SM City Calamba
- SM City Sta. Rosa
- SM City Cebu
- SM City Consolacion
- SM Seaside City Cebu
- SM City Davao
- SM Lanang
The rest of the malls not mentioned above will have normal operating hours.
Ayala Malls
Ayala Malls Glorietta
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Malls Greenbelt
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ayala Malls Circuit
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
One Ayala
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Malls Cloverleaf
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 = (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Malls Harbor Point
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Ayala Malls Marqueemall
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Manila Bay
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Trinoma
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Vertis North
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls The 30th
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Feliz
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Marikina
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
U.P. Town Center
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Alabang Town Center
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Market! Market!
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Solenad
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) - 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Serin
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Vermosa
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 29 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Legazpi
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - close
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Pavillion Mall
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The District Dasmariñas
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The District Imus
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Aunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Abreeza
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Good Friday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Center Cebu
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Central Bloc
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Capitol Central
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Ayala Malls Centrio
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
Eastwood City Mall
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 – (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 – (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- March 31 – (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Other malls:
Greenhills Mall
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m.to 10 p.m.
Power Plant Mall
- March 28 (Maundy Thursday) - closed
- March 29 (Good Friday) - closed
- March 30 (Black Saturday) - 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- March 31 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m
Other malls have yet to announce their operating hours during Holy Week.
- Latest
- Trending