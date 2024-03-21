^

Headlines

Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., Duterte
ormer president Rodrigo Duterte delivered a speech during the "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" prayer rally to express his support for Kingdom of Jesus Church founder and his spiritual adviser Pastor Apollo Quiboloy at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on March 12, 2024.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines —  Vice President Sara Duterte has neither been discussing with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, nor with President Marcos any of her political plans or stand on national issues.

In a video statement posted on her Facebook account Tuesday night, Duterte mentioned that both her father and Marcos expressed their concern about her well-being, but did not elaborate.

Her communications team has yet to answer reporters’ queries on why the Vice President issued such a statement or what particular “national issues” she was referring to.

“I assured them that I would take care of myself as I carry out my duties and responsibilities as Vice President and the Secretary of the Department of Education,” Duterte said.

“It is clear that both men are blessed with the heart to respect the will of a woman. Both leaders are also gifted with the wisdom to know that I am not a problem and I do not need to be solved, rather, this is the time to focus on the work that needs to be done for the country,” she added.

Reporters’ requests for clarification and elaboration on the Vice President’s statement were unanswered by the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

In her video statement, Duterte said there are more pressing issues that government leaders must focus on, such as improving the quality of education in the country, the rising prices of basic goods, terrorism, criminality and peace and order.

Duterte then cited the killing of four soldiers in Maguindanao del Sur by suspected members of the extremist group Dawlah Islamiyah.

“The death of four soldiers in an ambush in Maguindanao del Sur points us to the painful truth that terrorism remains a fundamental problem that requires our collective action as a nation,” Duterte said.

“Let us fight terrorism. Let us support the education of the youth. Let us support our soldiers by giving them information about the enemies... Let us put the Filipinos and the Philippines first,” she added.

Anti-dynasty law

A group of lawyers has asked the Supreme Court to compel Congress to craft a law defining and prohibiting political dynasties as mandated by the 1987 Constitution.

The group filed a petition for mandamus before the high court on March 19.

According to the Court, the writ of mandamus is a remedy when a person of authority neglects the performance of legal duty or unlawfully excludes another from the use or enjoyment of a right or office.

Petitioners argued that since the enactment of the 1987 Constitution, no bill defining and prohibiting political dynasties had been passed into law, even though it is mandated under Article II, Section 26 of the Charter.  –  Daphne Galvez

