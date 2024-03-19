^

Headlines

OSG misses Castro, Tamano preliminary conference due to 'sheer number of documents'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 19, 2024 | 12:24pm
OSG misses Castro, Tamano preliminary conference due to 'sheer number of documents'
This photo shows the logo of the Office of the Solicitor General.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) failed to appear before the Court of Appeals (CA) for the preliminary conference of the issuance of writ of amparo and habeas data for abducted environmental activists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro.

The preliminary conference for the issuance of the protection writs took place on Monday, running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In an urgent motion filed by the OSG on Monday, it said that its lawyers were unable to attend the preliminary conference due to the “sheer number of documents”  that it receives every day.

“Due to the sheer volume of documents it regularly receives on a daily basis, the OSG-DMS was able to process the transmittal of the Resolution on 18 March 2024, around 12:33 p.m., and to transmit the same to the handling division around 12:40 p.m. of the same day. Thus, Respondents and the OSG handling lawyers were unable to attend the scheduled initial preliminary conference,” the OSG’s motion read.

The OSG likewise apologized for the non-appearance.

In a separate motion, the legal counsel of Tamano and Castro said that this move by the OSG is an act of “disrespect” to the court and “compromises” the green activists' right to speedy trial.

“Verily, the non-attendance of Respondents and the OSG, apart from being disrespectful to this Honorable Court, actually compromises the right of the Petitioners to a speedy trial. Indeed a) the facts could have been stipulated; issues streamlined; c) witnesses properly identified; d) trial dates could have been properly set with the agreement of the parties, had Respondents attended the preliminary conference,” the activists’ petition read.

“Likewise, it bears noting that Respondents has a penchant for delaying the proceedings of this case which can be inferred from their dilatory motion, i.e. Very Urgent Manifestation and Motion dated 20 February 2024, wherein they pray that the proceedings be suspended for frivolous reasons,” it added. 

It could also be recalled that the OSG asked the Supreme Court (SC) on February 21 to “review and recall” the protection orders for the two environmental defenders. 

The green activists’ counsel also pointed out that the OSG sent 30 of their lawyers to work on the last hearing but not a single one attended the preliminary conference.

A preliminary conference is a meeting between the two parties before a trial, typically presided over by a judge. During the conference, a stipulation of facts will be conducted.

In response to the OSG’s and the respondent’s non-appearance, Tamano and Castro's legal team requested the appellate court for an ex-parte presentation of evidence. 

They also urged the Court of Appeals to demand an explanation from the OSG and the respondents regarding their non-appearance, potentially leading to a citation for contempt.

“The Supreme Court has always emphasized in several jurisprudence that pre-trial and its governing rules are not technicalities which the parties may ignore or trifle with. It is essential in the simplification and the speedy disposition of disputes. Thus, it is in the spirit of the rules and jurisprudence to allow Petitioners to present their evidence ex parte considering the non-attendance of Respondents or their counsel during such a critical stage of trial,” Castro and Tamano camp’s motion read.

On February 15, the SC granted writs of amparo and habeas data along with a temporary protection order to Tamano and Castro as“there was an established violation to the life, liberty, or security” present.

The CA was then directed by the SC to facilitate a summary hearing addressing the relief sought by the pair.

vuukle comment

COURT OF APPEALS

ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS

OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New NAIA terminal eyed at Nayon site

New NAIA terminal eyed at Nayon site

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
A new passenger terminal will rise at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in three years, as part of the project of the...
Headlines
fbtw
8 Philippine sites added to UNESCO World Heritage tentative list

8 Philippine sites added to UNESCO World Heritage tentative list

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 days ago
Eight sites were submitted by the Philippine delegation to be included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy arrest looms &ndash; Senator

Quiboloy arrest looms – Senator

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Rejecting his reasons for not showing up at the Senate, Sen. Risa Hontiveros vowed to work on the order to arrest Kingdom...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo grills PCSO execs on winners

Tulfo grills PCSO execs on winners

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
A lotto winner who claimed prizes 36 times in a span of just six months and a bettor who gambled P90 million to actually...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Policy on 20 percent use of Chocolate Hills illegal&rsquo;

‘Policy on 20 percent use of Chocolate Hills illegal’

By Ric Obedencio | 14 hours ago
As the controversy over the Chocolate Hills continues to rage, an environmental watchdog has joined the fray, describing as...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Biden to host Marcos, Japan PM Kishida on April 11 &mdash; White House

Biden to host Marcos, Japan PM Kishida on April 11 — White House

5 hours ago
US President Joe Biden will host his Philippines counterpart Ferdinand Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on...
Headlines
fbtw
NFA gets new OIC amid suspensions

NFA gets new OIC amid suspensions

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The National Food Authority Council yesterday appointed former Bureau of Plant Industry director Larry Lacson as officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to prioritize LEDAC bills, not Cha-cha

Senate to prioritize LEDAC bills, not Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate would rather prioritize bills listed in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council than rush the passage...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US discuss EDCA site logistics

Philippines, US discuss EDCA site logistics

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Defense officials of the Philippines and the United States met to discuss the logistics capabilities in Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with