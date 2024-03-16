^

Blinken to meet with President Marcos, Manalo in Manila

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2024 | 11:00am
Right photo shows Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on July 25, 2022. Left photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference after meeting with top Japanese Ministers at the U.S. State Department on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Jam Sta. Rosa / Pool / AFP and Drew Angerer / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Manila to meet with President Marcos and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The US official’s two-day visit scheduled from March 18 to 19 is expected to provide a venue to discuss matters of mutual concern, including the country’s problems in the West Philippine Sea.

The US State Department said Blinken will meet with Marcos and Manalo “to advance shared economic priorities and underscore the United States’ ironclad commitment to the US-Philippine alliance.”

“Secretary Blinken, President Marcos and Secretary Manalo will discuss areas to deepen US-Philippine cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues, including on regional peace and stability, human rights and democracy, economic prosperity, health, clean energy, semiconductors and the digital economy,” the official announcement yesterday noted.

The DFA said the meetings will discuss the notable progress in bilateral ties and the shared commitment to further strengthen the Philippines-United States alliance in pursuit of common interests.

“Among the range of key issues to be tackled, the broadening and deepening of cooperation in the economic sphere will be high on the agenda,” the DFA noted.

The DFA added that discussions will highlight efforts to promote trade and investments and a common resolve to sustain economic resiliency as an essential component of national security.

