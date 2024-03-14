DOJ releases guidelines on case-buildup for online sexual harassment

This photo shows the Department of Justice office in Faura, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice said that it crafted guidelines for gathering evidence and case build-up of gender-based online sexual harassment (GBOSH).

In a press release on Thursday, the Justice department said that it collaborated with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation in developing the guidelines.

"These innovative GBOSH guidelines mark a significant stride in our fight against online violence. We are committed to creating a safer digital space for all Filipinos," DOJ's press release read, quoting Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

"With the guidelines prepared by the task force, we already have a game plan, we already have these processes that would ensure that from here and thereafter, we have a truly coordinated and comprehensive effort of law enforcement and prosecution against sexual predators," DOJ also said, quoting Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez.

These guidelines will provide authorities with the necessary tools to investigate and prosecute offenders effectively, including electronic evidence regardless of its location, according to the Justice department.

GBOSH can be penalized under the Republic Act. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.