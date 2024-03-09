^

Headlines

P500K reward offered for arrest Cotabato City disaster unit chief's killers

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 9, 2024 | 5:02pm
P500K reward offered for arrest Cotabato City disaster unit chief's killers
The ambush fatality Jose Raymond Marquez was laid to rest on Friday at the the Marian Hills Memorial Park in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The mayor here has offered a P500,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the  killers of the operations chief of the Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, who died in an ambush along a busy thoroughfare here last week.

The slain Jose Raymond Marquez, 42, most known here as "Choco," was buried on Friday in a cemetery in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao del Norte.

Members of his immediate family and Cotabato City police director Col. Querubin Manalang Jr. confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, who is chairman of the inter-agency, multi-sector Cotabato City and Order Council, had offered a P500,000 cash incentive for any informant who can positively identify the gunmen behind the fatal ambush of Marquez.

Marquez was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked along Sinsuat Avenue here by gunmen at past 9:00 p.m. on March 1, killing him in the spot.

His attackers, armed with .45 caliber pistols, immediately escaped using getaway motorcycles, according to witnesses. Police investigators found at least three empty shells of .45 caliber ammunition in the crime scene.

Matabalao has condemned the incident, which shocked the employees of the Cotabato City local government unit.

Marquez, a scion of the Ante and Marquez clans that are both among the city's pioneer Catholic clans, worked directly under the mayor's office.

Besides his relatives and friends, rescuers from private volunteer organizations and emergency responders from different government agencies attended Friday's funeral rites for Marquez.

vuukle comment

AMBUSH

DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT OFFICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

1 day ago
The Official Gazette clarified that a document labeled "Proclamation No. 729" circulating online is fake. This document supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd urged to stop Catch Up Fridays after teachers flag drop in student attendance

DepEd urged to stop Catch Up Fridays after teachers flag drop in student attendance

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Two teacher groups have urged the Department of Education to stop the implementation of Catch Up Fridays as more students...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte named Quiboloy group property administrator

Duterte named Quiboloy group property administrator

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has been named administrator of the vast properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ religious...
Headlines
fbtw
5-year halt in Metro Manila train begins March 28

5-year halt in Metro Manila train begins March 28

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its operations in Metro Manila starting March 28 to clear the alignment where the...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara sees stepped up attacks vs OVP, DepEd

Vice President Sara sees stepped up attacks vs OVP, DepEd

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has expressed alarm over the mounting “black propaganda” launched against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carbon emissions and El Ni&ntilde;o push oceans to record temperatures

Carbon emissions and El Niño push oceans to record temperatures

9 hours ago
Months of record breaking temperatures and the El Niño weather phenomenon pushed the heating up of the world's...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC blocking unlicensed investment apps

NTC blocking unlicensed investment apps

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has ordered the blocking of access to the website and app of foreign exchange platform...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers, judges reminded: Use gender-fair language

Lawyers, judges reminded: Use gender-fair language

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court reminded judges and lawyers to use gender-fair language during trials and proceedings.
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates up in March billing

Meralco rates up in March billing

By Patrick Miguel | 10 hours ago
Energy utility provider Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has increased electricity rates this March by P0.0229 per kilowatt-hour,...
Headlines
fbtw
Confront inequalities faced by women &ndash; President Marcos

Confront inequalities faced by women – President Marcos

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Lamenting that inequalities and disparities involving women still persist, President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with