^

Headlines

SWS: Pinoys wary of climate change impact on mental health

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2024 | 11:00am
SWS: Pinoys wary of climate change impact on mental health
Binondo’s skyline reflects the country’s robust economic expansion as ANZ Research projects the Philippines to reach upper middle-income status by 2031.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from its threat on physical health, climate change is acknowledged by a large majority of Filipinos as having a dangerous impact on mental health.

A recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found that 81 percent of the respondents perceived climate change as dangerous on one’s mental health.

Of the figure, 37 percent said it is “very dangerous” and 44 percent said it is “somewhat dangerous.”

The remaining 19 percent said that climate change is not dangerous to one’s mental health.

Meanwhile, in terms of climate change’s impact on physical health, 47 percent perceive climate change as “very dangerous” and 42 percent said it is “somewhat dangerous.” The remaining 11 percent said it is not dangerous.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 8 to 11 last year, found that 87 percent of the respondents experienced the impact of climate change in the past three years.

Of the figure, 19 percent experienced its severe impact, 43 percent experienced moderate impact and 24 percent experienced little impact.

The remaining 13 percent said they did not experience the impact of climate change.

In terms of awareness, 73 percent said they previously knew of climate change, down from 79 percent in similar surveys conducted in March and October, also last year.

Those who said they knew of climate change only during the survey period increased from 21 percent to 27 percent.

Asked about emotions brought about by climate change, 87 percent said they felt at least one negative emotion, while 37 percent cited at least one positive emotion.

Top negative emotions included sadness (56 percent), anxiety (43 percent), fear (43 percent), depression (16 percent), anger (11 percent) and hopelessness (11 percent).

Patience was the top positive emotion with 22 percent of respondents saying it was among those brought about by climate change, followed by hope (seven percent) and calmness (seven percent).

Fewer respondents, based on the survey, thought that the humanity could do something to stop or slow down climate change “if everyone really tried.” It went down to 57 percent in December last year from 76 percent in December 2022 and 69 percent in October last year.

Those who believe that climate change is already beyond humanity’s control increased from 23 percent in December 2022 and 29 percent in October last year to 39 percent in December last year.

Based on the survey, only 39 percent of the respondents said they participated in at least one effort to reduce climate change risks.

Some 18 percent said they contacted a local government employee, followed by contacting traditional or community leaders (12 percent), officials of political parties (eight percent), and non-government organizations (eight percent).

Seven percent of the respondents said they gave donations, another seven percent claimed they contacted national government employee, while four percent said they contacted “other influential people” and another four percent reached out to legislators or their representatives.

Sixty-one percent of the respondents said they did not do anything to help reduce climate change risks.

The SWS fourth-quarter survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus/minus 2.8 percent.

vuukle comment

CLIMATE CHANGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A criminal gang composed mostly of women is preying on senior citizens making cash withdrawals from automated teller mac...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
A lucky bettor will enter the month of March as a multi-millionaire after winning the P175.16 million jackpot prize during last...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos wants to transform Basilan – a province once wracked by violence and terrorism – into a food...
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator calls out loitering China vessels in Philippines Rise

Senator calls out loitering China vessels in Philippines Rise

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Chinese vessels were caught “loitering” and doing research in Benham Rise, also called Philippine Rise, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Authorities informed of potential hideout of ex-Palawan official in journalist's murder

Authorities informed of potential hideout of ex-Palawan official in journalist's murder

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
Reporters Without Borders and an international coalition supporting press freedom provided information to Philippine authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese vessels detected near Philippine Rise

Chinese vessels detected near Philippine Rise

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
Recent reports reveal that two Chinese vessels have been monitored lingering in the waters near the resource-rich Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar: Biz groups just want ease of doing business

Villar: Biz groups just want ease of doing business

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Instead of amending the 1987 Constitution, business groups want the government to focus on the effective implementation of...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys charged for abandoning&nbsp;corpses arrested anew for murder

Pinoys charged for abandoning corpses arrested anew for murder

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Two Filipinos earlier charged for allegedly abandoning the dead bodies of a Japanese couple in Tokyo in January have again...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with