PhilHealth premium hike under review — Marcos

Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 6:47pm
This undated photo shows members lining up for PhilHealth benefits at an unnamed hospital.
MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang is still reviewing the implementation of the increase in Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) contributions, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday. 

Marcos said the Palace is currently conducting a cost-benefit analysis and will release its decision soon.

“If we can justify the increase, then we’ll do it. But if we cannot, we won’t. It’s that simple,” he said. 

In January, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged Marcos to suspend the implementation of the scheduled hike to 5% from 4%. He argued that the state health insurer has sufficient funds to maintain benefits.

Last week, Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo (Marikina) filed a bill seeking to suspend PhilHealth premium payment of minimum wage earners to increase their take-home pay.

The Universal Health Care Act mandates an increase in the PhilHealth contribution rate by increments of 0.5% every year starting in 2021 until it reaches 5% from 2024 to 2025.

In 2023, Marcos suspended the premium rate and income ceiling hike as Filipinos faced economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE ACT
