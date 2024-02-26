^

Remulla admits having ‘complications’ following bypass surgery

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 7:16pm
This photo shows a picture of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla during a press briefing with reporters on Jan. 16, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla admitted experiencing "complications" in his immune system months after undergoing heart bypass surgery.

This was revealed by the DOJ chief during a press briefing on Monday.

“I'm on the way to complete recovery. But it will take of course some time,” Remulla told the reporters, weeks after his last appearance before the media. 

It could be recalled that Remulla had a heart bypass surgery in June last year during his wellness leave. 

Remulla revealed that doctors found blockages in his heart during his annual checkup from June 21 to 23 last year.

Despite the complications, Remulla said that he has been able to work "effectively."

“I'm able to discuss with undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and the directors the issues in the Department of Justice,” Remulla said.

“As long as I'm able to fulfill my responsibilities and lead the department, then we will continue serving,” he added. 

When asked about the rumors surrounding his health since last year, the Justice secretary said: “Natural lang yan, alam mo naman 'yung society natin, mahilig tayo mag-marites.”

(That's just natural, you know how our society is, we tend to gossip.)

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA
