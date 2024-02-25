^

Headlines

Philippine renews support for Ukraine sovereignty

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
February 25, 2024 | 11:30am
Philippine renews support for Ukraine sovereignty
The DFA called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which entered its second year yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty by voting for six resolutions during the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Russia’s invasion, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which entered its second year yesterday.

“The Philippines underscores the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter,” the DFA said in a statement yesterday.

“The Philippines has articulated its principled position on Ukraine and has consistently supported Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity,” the DFA said.

The DFA cited the 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes, “which reaffirms the principle that all States shall settle their disputes by peaceful means.”

