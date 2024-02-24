^

Marcos set to visit Australia as guest of government

Philstar.com
February 24, 2024 | 10:14am
Marcos set to visit Australia as guest of government
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the launching of ART X DESIGN at the National Museum.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to visit Australia and deliver an address to its Parliament, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Saturday.

Marcos will be a guest of the Australian government from February 28 to 29, 2024.

"President Marcos is expected to address the Australian Parliament, where he will discuss the vision for the Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Australia signed last year," the PCO said.

In September 2023, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an upgraded partnership, strengthening relations from the Comprehensive Partnership in 2015.

The PCO noted that Marcos will engage in important discussions with Australian officials, covering areas like "defense and security, trade, investments, people-to-people exchanges, multilateral cooperation, and regional issues." 

"The visit will witness the signing of new agreements in areas of common interest to complement the already robust cooperation with Australia and expand engagements for mutual capacity-building," it added.

Australia is one of only two countries with which the Philippines has a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). 

In November this year, the Philippines and Australia will mark the 78th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

