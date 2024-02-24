^

Headlines

MWSS urges Filipinos: Use water intelligently

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2024 | 12:00am
MWSS urges Filipinos: Use water intelligently
As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat Dam had declined by 0.24 meters compared to its previous level of 206.87 meters. It was 8.17 meters below its normal high water level of 212 meters.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) asked the public yesterday to use water intelligently amid the continued drop in the water level of Angat Dam with the ongoing threat of a strong El Niño phenomenon.

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat Dam had declined by 0.24 meters compared to its previous level of 206.87 meters. It was 8.17 meters below its normal high water level of 212 meters.

“As to the declining of the water elevation from Angat Dam during this season, it is normal. With the intelligent use of water and conservation efforts, it will help us to maintain the decline rate of water, ensuring that we have sufficient water reserves for the upcoming months,” MWSS division manager Patrick Dizon said.

While there is no plan to regulate the operation of car wash, golf courses, swimming pools and inflatable pools, Dizon said the MWSS has been collaborating with barangays and water concessionaires to promote water saving tips.

“Every one of us has the responsibility and share on how we can save water, especially during El Niño phenomenon,” Dizon said.

El Niño Task Force spokesman Joey Villarama also asked the public to refrain from using inflatable pools in order to save water and to implement behavioral change to help the government mitigate the impact of a strong El Niño.

“If you want to be refreshed, instead of wasting water to refill inflatable pools, drink the water instead,” Villarama said.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Binga Dam in Benguet suffered the biggest drop in water elevation after it went down by 0.51 meters, reaching 570.55 meters compared to its previous level of 570.04 meters.

San Roque Dam in Pangasinan decreased by 0.43 meters after it reached 244.05 meters compared to its previous water level of 244.48 meters.

Magat Dam in Isabela also dropped by 0.29 meters after it reached 176.80 meters compared to its previous level of 177.09 meters; Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija, 187.57 meters or 0.28 meters less compared to its previous level of 176.80 meters; Caliraya Dam in Laguna, 287.24 meters or 0.17 meters less compared to its previous 287.41; La Mesa Dam in Quezon City, 76.88 meters or 0.06 meters less compared to its previous level of 76.94 meters; Ipo Dam in Bulacan, 99.72 meters or 0.03 meters less compared to its previous level of 99.75 meters, and Ambuklao Dam in Benguet, 749.85 meters or 0.02 meters compared to its previous level 749.87 meters.

vuukle comment

EL NIñO

WATER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-VP Robredo open to running in 2025 elections &mdash; spokesperson

Ex-VP Robredo open to running in 2025 elections — spokesperson

8 hours ago
Former Vice President Leni Robredo remains open to running for a position in the 2025 elections alongside other candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' 'diploma mill' rep may attract low-tier foreign universities, expert warns

Philippines' 'diploma mill' rep may attract low-tier foreign universities, expert warns

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines' reputation for having so-called “diploma mills” makes it vulnerable to the entry of substandard...
Headlines
fbtw
Massive leak shows China firm hacked foreign governments

Massive leak shows China firm hacked foreign governments

1 day ago
A Chinese tech security firm was able to breach foreign governments, infiltrate social media accounts and hack personal computers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Last batch of repatriates from Gaza arrives in Philippines

Last batch of repatriates from Gaza arrives in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
A Filipino nun, the only remaining Filipino citizen in the Palestinian territory, has chosen to stay despite the ongoing conflict....
Headlines
fbtw
131 online scammers arrested in past 2 years

131 online scammers arrested in past 2 years

1 day ago
Up to 131 online scammers were arrested across the country in the past two years of the Philippine National Police intensified...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jinggoy: Joint Cha-cha voting unconstitutional

Jinggoy: Joint Cha-cha voting unconstitutional

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Making both houses of Congress vote jointly and not separately on amending the 1987 Charter would be “unconstitutional,”...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA 4th worst in Asia, Middle East for business travel

NAIA 4th worst in Asia, Middle East for business travel

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been named as the fourth worst gateway in Asia and the Middle East by business...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress to Quiboloy: Come out of hiding

Congress to Quiboloy: Come out of hiding

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Lawmakers yesterday called on Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy to come out of hiding and attend the congressional...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos to Filipinos: Bring creativity to global stage

President Marcos to Filipinos: Bring creativity to global stage

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on creative industry stakeholders yesterday to collaborate with local and international partners to...
Headlines
fbtw

US-funded training lab vs biochem threats opened

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
A US-funded training center for Filipinos intended to help deal effectively with biological and chemical security threats has been unveiled in Silang, Cavite.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with