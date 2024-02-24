MWSS urges Filipinos: Use water intelligently

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level of Angat Dam had declined by 0.24 meters compared to its previous level of 206.87 meters. It was 8.17 meters below its normal high water level of 212 meters.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) asked the public yesterday to use water intelligently amid the continued drop in the water level of Angat Dam with the ongoing threat of a strong El Niño phenomenon.

“As to the declining of the water elevation from Angat Dam during this season, it is normal. With the intelligent use of water and conservation efforts, it will help us to maintain the decline rate of water, ensuring that we have sufficient water reserves for the upcoming months,” MWSS division manager Patrick Dizon said.

While there is no plan to regulate the operation of car wash, golf courses, swimming pools and inflatable pools, Dizon said the MWSS has been collaborating with barangays and water concessionaires to promote water saving tips.

“Every one of us has the responsibility and share on how we can save water, especially during El Niño phenomenon,” Dizon said.

El Niño Task Force spokesman Joey Villarama also asked the public to refrain from using inflatable pools in order to save water and to implement behavioral change to help the government mitigate the impact of a strong El Niño.

“If you want to be refreshed, instead of wasting water to refill inflatable pools, drink the water instead,” Villarama said.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides for the irrigation needs of 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Binga Dam in Benguet suffered the biggest drop in water elevation after it went down by 0.51 meters, reaching 570.55 meters compared to its previous level of 570.04 meters.

San Roque Dam in Pangasinan decreased by 0.43 meters after it reached 244.05 meters compared to its previous water level of 244.48 meters.

Magat Dam in Isabela also dropped by 0.29 meters after it reached 176.80 meters compared to its previous level of 177.09 meters; Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija, 187.57 meters or 0.28 meters less compared to its previous level of 176.80 meters; Caliraya Dam in Laguna, 287.24 meters or 0.17 meters less compared to its previous 287.41; La Mesa Dam in Quezon City, 76.88 meters or 0.06 meters less compared to its previous level of 76.94 meters; Ipo Dam in Bulacan, 99.72 meters or 0.03 meters less compared to its previous level of 99.75 meters, and Ambuklao Dam in Benguet, 749.85 meters or 0.02 meters compared to its previous level 749.87 meters.