President Marcos congratulates new Indonesian president

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2024 | 12:00am
President Marcos congratulates new Indonesian president
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called presumptive Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto late Thursday to congratulate him and relay his commitment to further enhance Manila’s relations with Jakarta.

Speaking to Prabowo over the phone, Marcos said their countries have a lot in common, citing their more than 70 years of bilateral ties.

“There are many areas (that) opened up. The traditional ties have grown stronger over 70 years. In recent years, President (Joko) Widodo explored many new possibilities. I would be very interested to meet with you to go into some details,” Marcos said.

Prabowo, Indonesia’s defense minister before he ran for president, said he is looking forward to working with Marcos.

“Philippines and Indonesia have many common interests. I like to know what you are thinking. I hope to meet you as soon as possible,” he added.

Marcos reiterated that Manila is ready to cooperate with Jakarta in various fields, including energy transition, green metals and energy production, noting that some Indonesian firms have invested in the Philippines. 

The Philippine leader also expressed hope that Prabowo would sustain the relationship established between his administration and Widodo.

Prabowo then promised to build up what Widodo had established in terms of the ties between the two Southeast Asian countries. He also sent his best regards to the Marcos family.

In a recent X post, Marcos congratulated Prabowo on his commanding lead in Jakarta’s presidential race, saying he looks forward to deepening the Philippines’ bilateral ties with Indonesia, which he described as a close neighbor and partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on Nov. 24, 1949.

