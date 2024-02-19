^

Headlines

Davao, Caraga infra damage tops P1B after floods, landslides

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 1:38pm
Davao, Caraga infra damage tops P1B after floods, landslides
View from an aerial inspection in Barangay Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro on February 7, 2024.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — Damage to infrastructure due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Davao and Caraga regions has reached more than P1 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday. 

The floods and landslides impacted 216 facilities, bringing the cost of infrastructure damage to P1.19 billion.

An additional 1,762 houses were also reported damaged by the NDRRMC.

Agricultural damage in Davao and Caraga, meanwhile, was estimated at P558.25 million. Around 19,000 farmers and fishers in those two regions were affected. 

According to the disaster agency, over 1.56 million people from Mindanao were impacted by the floods and landslides. Of the figure, 210,740 were displaced from their homes.

NDRRMC reported that the death toll has risen to 93. It also said that 35 people were injured, while eight were missing.

However, a separate count by the provincial government of Davao de Oro showed that 98 dead bodies were recovered following a massive landslide in Brgy. Masara, a gold-mining village in Maco town. Eight individuals remained missing.

Last week, the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice called on the government to declare a state of climate emergency in Mindanao as floods, landslides and drought affect communities in the country’s south.

vuukle comment

LANDSLIDE

MINDANAO

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zubiri to PMA alumni:Protect Constitution

Zubiri to PMA alumni:Protect Constitution

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Amid bickering with congressmen on Charter change, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Saturday enjoined Philippine Military...
Headlines
fbtw
4 Central Luzon provinces under dry spell

4 Central Luzon provinces under dry spell

By Ric Sapnu | 17 hours ago
Four provinces in Central Luzon are now under a dry spell amid the El Niño phenomenon, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen were reportedly destroying corals and marine resources in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal)...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal &ndash; SC

Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal – SC

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court reversed the ruling of the Court of Appeals that cleared former Philippine National Police-Special Action...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: No evidence China, Vietnam used cyanide in Panatag

PCG: No evidence China, Vietnam used cyanide in Panatag

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
There is no evidence that Chinese or Vietnamese fishermen destroyed corals and marine resources in Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Siquijor residents receive cash, rice aid

Siquijor residents receive cash, rice aid

17 hours ago
Residents of Siquijor yesterday received P1,000 cash and a 25-kilogram sack of rice each as part of the Cash and Rice Distribution...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilSTAR launches e-paper solution with Plantation Bay

PhilSTAR launches e-paper solution with Plantation Bay

17 hours ago
Getting a dose of truthful news has never been this easy or convenient for hotel guests as The Philippine STAR partners with...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals back higher PhilHealth coverage

Private hospitals back higher PhilHealth coverage

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. has given its backing for the proposed 50 percent coverage for Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Were anti-money launder processes observed for People&rsquo;s Initiative ad?&rsquo;

‘Were anti-money launder processes observed for People’s Initiative ad?’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Were regulations of the Anti-Money Laundering Council observed when People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with