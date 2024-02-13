^

Caritas urges Quiboloy: Submit to Senate inquiry

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
February 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Caritas urges Quiboloy: Submit to Senate inquiry
Apollo Quiboloy
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — Caritas Philippines yesterday urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy to submit to the Senate investigations on allegations of sexual abuse of women and children.

In a statement, Caritas Philippines president Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo yesterday said the “allegations against Mr. Quiboloy and the KOJC are deeply troubling.”

“Human trafficking, sexual abuse and other criminal activities, if proven true, represent a grave violation of human rights and fundamental dignity, especially impacting women, children and other vulnerable individuals,” Bagaforo added.

Caritas Philippines – the social arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines – emphasized the importance of due process.

“Submitting himself is crucial, not just for the sake of transparency, but for the victims who deserve justice,” Bagaforo stressed.

The Kidapawan prelate also called on Congress, particularly the Senate, not only to assert its authority but to also ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations that Quiboloy, who calls himself the “appointed Son of God,” allegedly committed.

“The integrity of the rule of law and the pursuit of justice demand that all individuals, regardless of their position or influence, are held accountable for their actions,” he said.

Caritas Philippines expressed solidarity with the victims and survivors, commending them for their courage in coming forward.

It also urged the public to stand together and uphold human dignity and make sure that no one is above the law.

“We urge the authorities to provide them (victims) with the necessary support and protection throughout the investigation and legal proceedings,” Bagaforo said.

