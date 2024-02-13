^

Headlines

Speaker wants bigger PhilHealth share in private hospitalization

The Philippine Star
February 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Speaker wants bigger PhilHealth share in private hospitalization
Speaker Martin Romualdez on February 8, 2024.
Pool photos by Noel Pabalete

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) should bear more of the costs of hospitalization, including the medical bills and doctors’ fees incurred by patients admitted in private hospitals, Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Sunday.

Romualdez said he wants to meet with officials of PhilHealth and the Department of Health (DOH) to discuss how to expand members’ benefits, which include increasing the share of the latter in paying for private hospital admissions.

“Many are asking if it’s possible to increase the share of PhilHealth when it comes to billing and doctors’ fees, whether private room or ward,” the leader of the 300-plus-strong House of Representatives said.

The Speaker said the chief complaint of patients, especially the indigent ones, is that PhilHealth is only shouldering 15 to 20 percent of bills in hospitals and private medical institutions, especially if they are admitted in private wards.

In terms of professional fees of physicians and medical specialists, the Speaker received complaints that PhilHealth only subsidizes 30 percent for private hospital patients.

“Not everyone admitted to hospital is in free or charity ward. Charity beds available easily run out,” Romualdez explained, adding he wants to talk to the concerned officials to check the exact benefits being received by members confined in private hospitals.

“People are hoping that half of their bill will be shouldered by PhilHealth so only half will be from out of the member’s pocket,” he said.

Dr. Jose Degrano, president of the Private Hospital Association of the Philippines, agreed with Romualdez.

“That would be a great help,” Degrano said. “Most of those admitted in hospital are in the pay ward even if poor because there are no vacancies in the charity ward.”

“Doctors’ fees also weigh heavily on them,” he stated.

Romualdez said that as leader of the House of Representatives, he will find a way to make this happen.

“Definitely, we hear our constituents. Therefore, we have to do something about it,” he said, even if it takes crafting a law to come up with a solution to the long festering problem.

vuukle comment

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rumors of ABS-CBN&rsquo;s franchise &lsquo;renewal&rsquo; weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

Rumors of ABS-CBN’s franchise ‘renewal’ weaponized in Romualdez-SMNI feud

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
While the majority of posts about ABS-CBN’s supposed comeback did not have a political angle, a few known hyperpartisan...
Headlines
fbtw
BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

BI denies entry to alleged foreign terrorist in NAIA

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 31-year-old Belgian National was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine&rsquo;s

The immortal JPE turns 100 on Valentine’s

By Millet M. Mananquil | 1 day ago
Juan Ponce Enrile turns 100 on Feb. 14, making him an easy subject of talks on immortality.
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

NDRRMC: P738M infrastructure damage in Mindanao floods, landslides

1 day ago
According to the latest report from the NDRRMC, infrastructure damage in Caraga and Davao region was estimated at P473 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla orders NBI probe into bomb threat targeting gov&rsquo;t offices

Remulla orders NBI probe into bomb threat targeting gov’t offices

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
An email sender, claiming to be Japanese lawyer Takahiro Karasawa from “Steadiness Law Office” and a bomb-maker,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House panel Oks proposed POGO ban

House panel Oks proposed POGO ban

By Sheila Crisostomo | 51 minutes ago
Efforts to ban Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country have gained ground at the House of Representatives after...
Headlines
fbtw
Insurance commission OKs doubling of vehicular accident indemnity claims

Insurance commission OKs doubling of vehicular accident indemnity claims

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 51 minutes ago
The Insurance Commission has doubled the indemnity claims for vehicular accident victims as part of government efforts to...
Headlines
fbtw
Health workers to mount &lsquo;Black Hearts Day&rsquo; protest

Health workers to mount ‘Black Hearts Day’ protest

By Rhodina Villanueva | 51 minutes ago
Health care workers will hold a nationwide protest on Valentine’s Day, dubbed the “Black Hearts Day Protest,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Former BFAR director added to list of DA usecs

Former BFAR director added to list of DA usecs

By Bella Cariaso | 51 minutes ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has appointed former Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources director Asis...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with