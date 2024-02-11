China has no say in Batanes military plans — DND

MANILA, Philippines — China has no business dictating the Philippines’ actions within its territory, the Department of National Defense (DND) said after Beijing warned against boosting Manila’s military presence in Batanes.

The DND responded to Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin's statement last week, in which he warned the Philippines to “tread carefully and don't play with fire” after Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said he wanted increased military presence in the country's northernmost province

“The defense department stresses that Batanes is Philippine territory and China has no business warning the Philippines about what it does within its territory,” the DND said in a statement Saturday.

The DND stressed that it is mandated to secure the sovereignty of the Philippines' sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, Secretary Teodoro called for an increased military presence and infrastructure development in Batanes, calling the province the “spearhead of the Philippines.”

This prompted Wang's response that “the Taiwan question is at the heart of China's core interests and is a red line and bottom line that must not be crossed.”

Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to take the democratic island one day—by force, if necessary.

Batanes province lies less than 200 kilometers from Taiwan.

“China should refrain from engaging in provocative rhetoric and activities if it truly wants to earn the widespread trust and respect that it is trying so hard to gain but has, so far, been unable to,” the DND said.