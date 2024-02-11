^

Headlines

Money tops Valentine's Day wish list of Filipinos — SWS

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 11, 2024 | 10:37am
Money tops Valentine's Day wish list of Filipinos â�� SWS
Vendors selling heart-shaped balloons wait for customers on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Manila on February 14, 2020.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos want both practical and romantic gifts for Valentine's Day, with money topping the list, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations. 

The survey conducted in December 2023 revealed that money (16%) was the most desired Valentine's Day gift for Filipinos, followed by love and companionship (11%) and flowers (10%).

Other Valentine's Day wishes of Filipinos included apparel (9%), "any gift from the heart" (5%), mobile phone (5%), watches and jewelry (5%), good family relationship (5%), food and grocery items (3%), chocolate (3%), good health of loved ones (3%), motorcycles and other vehicles (2%), and appliances (2%).

Other less popular choices were  written or in-person greeting (1%), kiss (1%), a child (1%), date or dinner (1%), house (1%), cake (1%), stuffed toy (0.4%), wedding (0.3%), alcoholic drink (0.3%), and perfumes and cosmetics (0.3%). 

"More men wished for apparel and any gift from the heart, while more women wished for money and flowers. Both sexes wished for love and companionship equally," SWS said. 

Number of single Filipinos rising

The survey also found that 58% of Filipinos reported being very happy with their love life, while 23% felt it could be happier. Only 19% indicated having no love life. 

A significant majority of married couples said they were "very happy" with their love life, with 76% of men and 67% of women expressing this sentiment

However, SWS noted that the number of Filipinos who reported having no love life is "gradually increasing."

The poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults, with a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% for regional breakdowns.

vuukle comment

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS

VALENTINE'S DAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

Back-to-back strong quakes jolt Agusan province; damages feared

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
A magnitude 5.8 and magnitude 5.2 hit two different areas in the province of Agusan this Saturday as search and retrieval...
Headlines
fbtw
16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides &mdash; NDRRMC

16 dead, 3 missing in Davao floods, landslides — NDRRMC

6 days ago
The fatalities were all reported in Davao region, which was battered by relentless downpour in the past week. 
Headlines
fbtw
Landslide deaths hit 28

Landslide deaths hit 28

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
The death toll in the landslide that devastated a mining community in Maco municipality in Davao de Oro has reached 28, disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

Go Negosyo continues mentoring program

11 hours ago
Active and aspiring entrepreneurs greeted the Chinese New Year with hopes of prosperity as they trooped to the free MSME mentoring...
Headlines
fbtw
Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

Traffic jams a challenge for NCR bus tours

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Traffic jams potentially spoil the experience of tourists while they visit attractions in Metro Manila, Department of Tourism-National...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

Senate eyes OK of P100 minimum wage hike

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 hours ago
Senators are hoping to approve this week the proposed P100 increase for minimum wage earners as a Valentine’s gift to...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte urged to stop secession talks

Duterte urged to stop secession talks

By Sheila Crisostomo | 3 hours ago
A lawmaker from Mindanao yesterday called for a stop to talks about separating the region from the rest of the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year

Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos to remain firm in their commitment and resolve to achieve a harmonious and progressive...
Headlines
fbtw
Masara landslide area a no-build zone since 2008

Masara landslide area a no-build zone since 2008

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 11 hours ago
The locality hit by a landslide in Davao de Oro last week has, since 2008, been identified as a critical area and no-build...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with