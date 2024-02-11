Money tops Valentine's Day wish list of Filipinos — SWS

Vendors selling heart-shaped balloons wait for customers on Valentine's Day at a flower market in Manila on February 14, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos want both practical and romantic gifts for Valentine's Day, with money topping the list, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey conducted in December 2023 revealed that money (16%) was the most desired Valentine's Day gift for Filipinos, followed by love and companionship (11%) and flowers (10%).

Other Valentine's Day wishes of Filipinos included apparel (9%), "any gift from the heart" (5%), mobile phone (5%), watches and jewelry (5%), good family relationship (5%), food and grocery items (3%), chocolate (3%), good health of loved ones (3%), motorcycles and other vehicles (2%), and appliances (2%).

Other less popular choices were written or in-person greeting (1%), kiss (1%), a child (1%), date or dinner (1%), house (1%), cake (1%), stuffed toy (0.4%), wedding (0.3%), alcoholic drink (0.3%), and perfumes and cosmetics (0.3%).

"More men wished for apparel and any gift from the heart, while more women wished for money and flowers. Both sexes wished for love and companionship equally," SWS said.

Number of single Filipinos rising

The survey also found that 58% of Filipinos reported being very happy with their love life, while 23% felt it could be happier. Only 19% indicated having no love life.

A significant majority of married couples said they were "very happy" with their love life, with 76% of men and 67% of women expressing this sentiment

However, SWS noted that the number of Filipinos who reported having no love life is "gradually increasing."

The poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults, with a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% for regional breakdowns.