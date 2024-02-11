^

Canada gives Philippines P1.1 billion aid for climate, healthcare efforts

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Canada gives Philippines P1.1 billion aid for climate, healthcare efforts
MANILA, Philippines — Canada has announced some P1.1 billion in development assistance for the Philippines to support the latter’s efforts in climate adaptation, resilience against natural disasters and improved health care services.

Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen confirmed the investment of $28.15 million in development programming for the Philippines on https://www.canada.ca/

Of the amount, Forest Foundation Philippines will implement an $8-million project to support vulnerable communities as they mitigate the impact of climate change and biodiversity loss, according to Husdem.

The project will assist in financing and capacity-building to support gender-responsive, nature-based solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Canadian minister said that Alinea International would implement a $12.5-million project to enhance climate resilience in six vulnerable provinces in the Philippines.

“This project will focus on building the capacity of national and local governments and women-led organizations on gender-responsive climate adaptation and disaster risk reduction and management,” he added.

Hussen also noted that Plan International Canada would implement a $7-million project to support health promotion campaigns and increased health care services in remote communities.

“This project will also provide training for local health professionals in partnership with the University of Montréal School of Public Health,” he said.

“Once again, Canada demonstrates its commitment to its Indo-Pacific strategy and acts in the spirit of International Development Week, observed from Feb. 4 to 10, 2024, alongside Canadians and development-focused organizations nationwide,” he added.

The Filipino-Canadian community in Ottawa joined Philippine embassy personnel, led by Ambassador Maria Andrelita Austria, last Wednesday in a simple yet meaningful thanksgiving mass in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Canadian diplomatic relations.

During his homily, Rector Rev. Fr. David Bergeron highlighted the loving and hospitable nature of Filipinos, both in the Philippines and in Canada.

The celebration was accompanied by liturgical songs sung in Filipino by the Filipino choir of the Assumption Parish in Ottawa with Roberto Madlansacay as pianist.

The thanksgiving mass is the Philippine embassy’s inaugural event to kick off a series of commemorative activities to mark this important milestone in Philippine-Canadian relations.

CANADA
Philstar
