Marcos places all presidential appointees under ‘performance review’

Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 10:31am
Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.
Gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has initiated a performance review for all presidential appointees, including those appointed by President Marcos Jr., to ensure that they remain qualified to hold their positions.

Communication Secretary Cheloy Garafil announced the initiative on Monday, stating that it aims to "ensure continuing qualifications to remain in office."

This follows a memorandum issued by the Presidential Management Staff (PMS) last Friday, requiring appointees to submit necessary documents for the review.

The memorandum was issued upon the directive of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Individuals appointed by the president who has held a position within the government before Feb.1, 2023, are required to provide an updated Personal Data Sheet and obtain clearances from the Civil Service Commission, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Office of the Ombudsman, and Sandiganbayan.

All requirements must be submitted to the PMS within 30 days from the issuance of the memorandum.

The directive comes after a tense word war between Marcos and his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who flung drug use accusations against Marcos without evidence and called for Mindanao to secede from the country.

Since then, several agencies, including local executives in Mindanao, have pledged their commitment to a "united" Philippines.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año warned that any attempts to secede or sow division in the country will be met with "resolute force."

