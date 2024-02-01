^

Headlines

Human rights panels urged to hear out Lascañas testimonies vs Dutertes

Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 12:39pm
Human rights panels urged to hear out LascaÃ±as testimonies vs Dutertes
A relative of a victim of an extra-judicial killing attends a memorial mass ahead of All Soul's Day to remember loved ones slain in the government's war on drugs, at the Commission on Human Rights in Manila on October 29, 2021.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines —  Lawmakers heading the human rights committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives should investigate the claims by a self-confessed hitman from the so-called “Davao Death Squad” against the Duterte family, a human rights group said on Thursday.

Cristina Palabay, secretary-general of Karapatan, said that there is a need for the House and the Senate, as well as the Commission on Human Rights, to “seriously investigate” the allegations by retired police officer Arturo Lascañas that former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte both had a hand in the drug war killings in Davao City and, later, the entire nation.

Palabay added that with several whistleblowers like Lascañas coming forward with their revelations, the government’s rights commission and the congressional human rights committees should exercise their mandate in “getting to the bottom” of drug-related killings under Rodrigo Duterte’s terms as Davao City mayor until his presidency.

“It is high time that these revelations not only be seriously investigated through Philippine domestic mechanisms. For the sake of the victims, who number in the tens of thousands, the investigations must exact justice and accountability from the perpetrators,” Palabay said, adding that the Dutertes must be punished to the full extent of the law.

“They owe this to the thousands of victims who have long been seeking justice and accountability,” she added. 

On Wednesday, Lascañas said that it was the vice president who, as Davao City mayor, approved and devised the “Oplan Tokhang” campaign in Davao City — an anti-illegal narcostics initiative by the Davao Death Squad that led to an unconfirmed number of missing persons and deaths.

The Office of the Vice President has yet to comment on the former top cop’s allegations made during a media forum. Duterte, however, has denied links to the Davao vigilante group, saying in a statement that she does not "require a death squad" for the things that she can do.

Lascañas also said during the event that the former president — who admitted to the existence of the Davao Death Squad early into his presidency — was the “biggest drug lord” in the country who deliberately killed rival drug kingpins.

The House Committees on Justice and Human Rights in 2023 adopted a resolution urging the Marcos administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its drug war probe. 

Official estimates suggest that thousands lost their lives during police operations under the former president. The Philippine National Police reported around 6,000 deaths linked to anti-drug operations, but human rights groups argue that the actual number could be as high as 30,000, with several innocent victims. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

DRUG WAR

DUTERTE

HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

23 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
3 Northern Luzon cities named &lsquo;ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities&rsquo;

3 Northern Luzon cities named ‘ASEAN Clean Tourist Cities’

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
Three cities in Northern Luzon were recognized as “clean tourist cities” in Southeast Asia.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let&rsquo;s take drug test

Duterte dares Marcos Jr.: Let’s take drug test

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
The word war between President Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte continues, with the former leader on Tuesday challenging...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte mulls PI for Mindanao secession

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
After accusing President Marcos of being behind the people’s initiative signature campaign to change the Constitution, former president Rodrigo Duterte has put forward the idea of Mindanao seceding from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, Vietnam to expand trade ties to $10 billion

Philippines, Vietnam to expand trade ties to $10 billion

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Philippines and Vietnam will explore untapped areas for cooperation to expand their bilateral trade from $7 billion to...
Headlines
fbtw
High pork retail prices hit

High pork retail prices hit

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The farmgate price of pork remains low at P200 per kilo, but its retail price has reached as high as P420 per kilo in Metro...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate reworks vetoed Bulacan ecozone bill

Senate reworks vetoed Bulacan ecozone bill

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
A Senate panel tackled yesterday a proposed measure that would “cure and address” the proposal to create the Bulacan...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan grants P281M to farm-to-school meals project in BARMM

Japan grants P281M to farm-to-school meals project in BARMM

18 hours ago
The Farm-to-School Meals project of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) links smallholder farmers and fisherfolk...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH to build 28 primary health hubs to decongest hospitals

DOH to build 28 primary health hubs to decongest hospitals

18 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said that the planned National Ambulatory and Urgent Care Facilities will target 28 million poor...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with