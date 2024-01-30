^

Headlines

DOTr, Beep warns public vs ‘12-month free travel card’ scam

Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 7:12pm
DOTr, Beep warns public vs â��12-month free travel cardâ�� scam
Passengers board and alight trains from various Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) stations in Manila on July 31, 2023.
Photos by Miguel de Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation and the company that operates the beep card payment system have warned the public about a fake online promotion offering a 12-month free travel card. 

In a statement on Monday, AF Payments Inc. (AFPI) chief executive officer JJ Moreno said that there is no authorized promotion of such beep cards offering free rides, calling posts about it “misleading, bogus, and fraudulent.”

“We urge beep card users and commuters to prioritize safety by being vigilant and refraining from clicking on or subscribing to any suspicious links that could potentially compromise your personal and financial data,” Moreno said.

The DOTr earlier warned the public against a certain Facebook page that spread the false promotion, which it said was “not in any way a part of or an official affiliate account under the DOTr or any of its attached agencies.”

Jorjette Aquino, assistant secretary for railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge, cautioned the public from engaging in online transactions with unauthorized accounts.

“The DOTr, DOTr-MRT3, and the LRTA never request credit card details in any of their interactions with the public,” Aquino said in a statement. 

“We urge commuters to verify all online information through the official websites and social media channels of DOTr, DOTr-MRT-3, and LRTA, as there may be malicious parties with fraudulent intentions attempting to deceive the public,” the DOTr official added.

Moreno added that legitimate beep cards can only be bought from official outlets such as those at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), LRT-2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), select convenience stores, and through its online shops at Shopee and Lazada.

vuukle comment

BEEP CARD

DOTR

TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

DepEd confirms gradual return to old academic calendar

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
A Department of Education director confirmed that starting next school year, schools will be having an earlier class opening...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Baste&rsquo;s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful&rsquo;

‘Baste’s bashing of Marcos baseless, disrespectful’

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Deputy Speaker David Suarez and other leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday lashed back at Davao City Mayor Sebastian...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators, staff show solidarity with maroon armbands

Senators, staff show solidarity with maroon armbands

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
After making its voice heard in the controversy over the people’s initiative, the Senate is also making its position...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Duterte &lsquo;drug war&rsquo; erupts

Marcos, Duterte ‘drug war’ erupts

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Turning the tables on former president Rodrigo Duterte who had publicly called him a drug addict, President Marcos said yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: Baste quit call made out of &lsquo;brotherly love&rsquo;

Sara: Baste quit call made out of ‘brotherly love’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said she has not spoken to her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, about his call for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate to start tackling economic Cha-cha

Senate to start tackling economic Cha-cha

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
With the Commission on Elections indefinitely suspending all proceedings related to the people’s initiative, the Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys hopeful for better economy, quality of life

More Pinoys hopeful for better economy, quality of life

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
Although still less than a majority, optimism for a better economy and personal quality of life have both increased at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec suspends indefinitely PI proceedings

Comelec suspends indefinitely PI proceedings

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has suspended all proceedings related to the people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Con...
Headlines
fbtw
Gasoline, diesel prices up for 4th straight week

Gasoline, diesel prices up for 4th straight week

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Local oil companies are hiking gasoline and diesel prices by hefty amounts today.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with