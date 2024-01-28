^

Sara Duterte attends ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally, supports action vs Charter change

Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 5:38pm
Vice President Sara Duterte attends the "Bagong Pilipinas" kickoff rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 28, 2024.
Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte attended the Malacañang-led “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally in Manila on Sunday, while a prayer rally against Charter change was held in her hometown Davao City. 

The government is holding a rally at Quirino Grandstand to launch the Marcos administration’s “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) vision, which aims to “ignite hope and inspire participation.” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will headline the event. 

Duterte, who also heads the Department of Education (DepEd), said the agency is one with all government agencies in building a new Philippines. 

“Ang kontribusyon ng DepEd ay sa poverty alleviation sector at kami po ang huhulma ng mga kabataan at mga mag-aaral na matatag,” Duterte told the rally goers. 

(The contribution of DepEd is in the poverty alleviation sector, and we are the ones shaping the youth and students to be resilient.)

But in a statement issued ahead of her appearance at the “Bagong Pilipinas” event, Duterte said she supports a multi-sectoral prayer rally in Davao City against initiatives to amend the 1987 Constitution. Her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is expected to attend the event. 

“Mahalagang makita at maintindihan natin ang panganib na nakaamba sa atin oras na tuluyan nating isuko ang ating Saligang Batas sa kamay ng mga taong may personal at politikal na interes,” the vice president said. 

(It is important for us to see and understand the danger that looms over us once we completely surrender our Constitution to the hands of individuals with personal and political interests.)

She also called on the public to stand against the ongoing signature campaign for people’s initiative. 

The petition being circulated for people’s initiative aims to amend the Constitution to allow Congress to vote on amendments or revisions jointly, giving the lower chamber an advantage as they outnumber the 24-member Senate.

The Presidential Communications Office denied that the “Bagong Pilipinas” rally would be used as a platform to campaign for Charter change.

'Dynastic war'

The two rallies highlighted a deepening rift between the Marcoses and the Dutertes—the country’s most powerful clans.

On Sunday, Sebastian Duterte, Davao City Mayor and the vice president’s younger brother, called for Marcos to step down. 

Relations between the families have deteriorated as they seek to shore up their respective support bases and secure key positions ahead of the 2025 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential race, in which Sara Duterte is widely expected to contest.

The rift gathered pace after House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is Marcos’ cousin and expected to seek the presidency in 2028, demoted Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, a close ally of Duterte, and led efforts to strip the vice presidency and the education department of confidential funds. 

The Akbayan Party criticized the mobilizations by the Malacañang and the Duterte camp.

“The Luneta and Davao rallies highlight a distressing reality: the dynastic war among ruling elites, which serves only to further cement the interests of political dynasties and entrenched elites, while neglecting the pressing needs of the Filipino populace,” Akbayan Party president Rafaela David said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse

BAGONG PILIPINAS

CHARTER CHANGE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SARA DUTERTE
