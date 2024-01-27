^

Headlines

Speaker hits senators’ ‘very toxic rhetoric’ vs House

Sheila Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
January 27, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday hit back at senators, asking them to “just focus on their jobs instead of attacking the lower chamber.”

“I hope our friends in the Senate, instead of talking about unnecessary things, such as people’s initiative, Resolution of Both Houses, they can just finish their jobs like the LEDAC and SONA priorities,” Romualdez told reporters, lamenting what he described as the “very toxic rhetoric” of the Senate against the House.

“Just focus on your job. They keep on minding us just because we are doing our jobs,” he said.

Romualdez had reported 100 percent approval of Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) legislation in September 2023, three months ahead of target.

On the other hand, the State of the Nation Address priority measures of the President were approved by the chamber six months in advance.

“So let’s focus on our work, get down to work, buckle down, there’s just 24 of you. Get your act together; focus. Focus on your work. And stop hitting Congress and maintain parliamentary courtesy,” he pointed out.

Romualdez also reiterated the House’s continued support to the President.

He added that the chamber is “working hard towards realizing the common legislative agenda of the executive and legislative branches.” 

Vice President Sara asked: Be specific

The Speaker also asked Vice President Sara Duterte to be specific on her claims that he was attacking administration allies.

Romualdez said that he had no idea what Duterte was referring to in a recent interview with reporters about the status of their relationship.

“On my part, I have not attacked any ally of this administration. I do not know what she’s talking about,” he told reporters.

The Speaker underscored that he respects Duterte as the Vice President and secretary of education. “She has my full support. I don’t know what I have said or done to attack her. Please identify those actuations if any,” he noted.

Romualdez also described as “baseless” the accusation of Sen. Imee Marcos that he is “definitely” behind the people’s initiative campaign to change the Constitution, and that the Speaker’s office is offering P20 million to each district in exchange for pro-people’s initiative signatures.

“That is baseless, maybe she is listening to Marites,” he said, referring to the slang term for rumor monger.

Romualdez asked Marcos to prove her accusation and to file the appropriate charges in the Comelec or in any appropriate court.

“Prove it because there are many Marites in the Senate, a lot of speculations. Let’s leave it up to them. Always saying that I am talking to the madam senator. I hardly get to speak to the good senator, my good cousin,” he said.

vuukle comment

SENATOR

SONA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Polvoron&rsquo; campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

‘Polvoron’ campaign emerges amid Marcos-Duterte political tussle

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
From late December 2023 to January 2024, anonymous accounts flooded several social media platforms with hundreds of posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez commended Starbucks Philippines for offering on Wednesday a 40 percent discount to eligible customers...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;appreciates&rsquo; Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

China ‘appreciates’ Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
China is pleased with the Philippines’ reaffirmation of commitment to the one-China policy, as articulated in a media...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Despite having the “most difficult mandate,” the Department of Education has been able to set the stage for...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri

Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri

By Cristina Chi | 12 hours ago
After the Senate delivered a scathing rejection of the ongoing People’s Initiative (PI) campaign to amend the Charter,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos, Vietnamese leaders to tackle food security, maritime issues

President Marcos, Vietnamese leaders to tackle food security, maritime issues

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Vietnam will sign next week a deal to boost cooperation between their coast guards in light of lingering...
Headlines
fbtw

CNN Philippines signing off — reports

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Television network CNN Philippines, a local franchise of US-based news channel Cable News Network, is reportedly signing off soon.
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices expected to increase next week

Pump prices expected to increase next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Pump prices are set for another round of increases next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Antipolo Cathedral declared international shrine

Antipolo Cathedral declared international shrine

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In June 2022, the Vatican declared the approval of a petition to raise the cathedral's status to an international shrine,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with