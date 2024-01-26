^

Headlines

Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 1:09pm
Amid House-Senate rift, Romualdez seeks common ground on Cha-cha with Zubiri
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez talk to each other during the joint session of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives on July 25, 2022.
The STAR / KJ Rosales, file

MANILA, Philippines — After the Senate delivered a scathing rejection of the ongoing People’s Initiative (PI) campaign to amend the Charter, House Speaker Martin Romualdez has reached out to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri to express the lower chamber's support for an alternative PI led by the upper chamber.

In a letter addressed to Zubiri, Romualdez said that the House leadership welcomes the Senate’s proposal to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution through Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6.

“This Representation as the head of the House of the People, together with all the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, and Minority Leader reiterates our FULL SUPPORT with the Senate in their filing of (RBH No. 6),” Romualdez said in his letter dated January 25, which his office sent to reporters Thursday night. 

Romualdez added that the House will also support the creation of an “alternative People's Initiative led by the Senate with the proposition on amendments to the restrictive economic provisions of the Constitution.”

The letter also quoted parts of Romualdez’s opening statement on Monday where he lauded the Senate’s moves to amend the 1987 Constitution through a Constituent Assembly.

The House speaker added: “We stand at a historic juncture where cooperation and collective resolve are paramount. We will transcend past barriers to reform, charting a course towards a future where every Filipino can partake in the nation's prosperity.”

All 24 senators signed a manifesto on Monday opposing the ongoing PI campaign that some senators say the House speaker is responsible for but which Romualdez continues to deny being behind. Other House lawmakers have also expressed support for the PI campaign. 

RELATED: Romualdez sidesteps allegation he ordered People's Initiative signature drive 

The petition being distributed for signatures in the PI campaign seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution to allow the House and the Senate to vote jointly in connection to proposed changes to the Charter. 

Voting jointly means that the House — which has a greater number of members than the Senate — will have the upper hand in Charter change decisions.

Allegations of vote-buying have also hounded the PI campaign after Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) said in early January that some local executives have been ordered to pay for people’s signatures. 

RELATED: Lawmakers flag 'vote-buying' in Charter change signature campaign  

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that several senators have lost interest in pushing for RBH 6 upon learning that House leaders are supposedly behind the PI campaign. 

"It’s obviously the main reason why a lot of senators are not interested anymore in pushing for the joint resolution," Villanueva said in a press conference.

In response, House Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe said that Villanueva’s claim was “baseless.”

“These claims, grounded in allegations linking the House leadership to the people's initiative, are not only baseless but also regrettably cast a shadow over the collaborative efforts required for constitutional reforms,” Dalipe said in a statement.

Romualdez said in an earlier press release that the lower chamber does not “endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering” for the PI campaign. 

vuukle comment

CHARTER CHANGE

CONGRESS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

Starbucks lauded for giving seniors 40% discount

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez commended Starbucks Philippines for offering on Wednesday a 40 percent discount to eligible customers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

Marcos Jr. lauds DepEd, cites gains under Sara

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Despite having the “most difficult mandate,” the Department of Education has been able to set the stage for...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite price spike, DA won&rsquo;t impose rice SRP

Despite price spike, DA won’t impose rice SRP

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Imposing a suggested retail price or price ceiling for rice is not an option for the Department of Agriculture amid reports...
Headlines
fbtw
Demetriou complaint vs priest over unverified &lsquo;miracle&rsquo; junked

Demetriou complaint vs priest over unverified ‘miracle’ junked

By Nillicent Bautista | 15 hours ago
The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a perjury complaint that retired Sandiganbayan justice Harriet Demetriou...
Headlines
fbtw
China &lsquo;appreciates&rsquo; Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

China ‘appreciates’ Marcos Jr. affirmation of one-China policy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
China is pleased with the Philippines’ reaffirmation of commitment to the one-China policy, as articulated in a media...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ban sought vs those who joke about bombs

Ban sought vs those who joke about bombs

By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Local airlines are asking for help in banning persons or air passengers who make bomb threats or jokes.
Headlines
fbtw
SC upholds Philippines-Japan economic pact

SC upholds Philippines-Japan economic pact

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement, a bilateral trade...
Headlines
fbtw
Group wants schools installed with solar panels

Group wants schools installed with solar panels

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Philippine government should “take drastic measures” to address difficulties faced by students and teachers...
Headlines
fbtw
Honor memory of SAF 44 &ndash; Marcos

Honor memory of SAF 44 – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has urged Filipinos to honor the memory of the 44 Special Action Force commandos, who sacrificed their lives...
Headlines
fbtw
Only amendments, not constitutional revision allowed in people&rsquo;s initiative &mdash; Carpio

Only amendments, not constitutional revision allowed in people’s initiative — Carpio

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
A people’s initiative can only amend certain provisions in the 1987 Constitution but cannot revise it, former Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with