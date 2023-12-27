^

Fireworks-related injuries jump to 75 as New Year nears

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 11:25am
Members of the Manila Police District-Station 11 check on firecracker vendors as they remind them to only sell government-allowed fireworks along Tabora Street in Divisoria, Manila on December 28, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Twenty-three more people were reported injured due to firecrackers, bringing the total to 75 just days before the New Year celebrations. 

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, the Department of Health said that the new cases primarily involved males aged six to 55.

All the new injuries occurred at home and on the streets. Sixty-one percent of these additional cases were due to illegal fireworks. 

According to the DOH, two male teenagers lost fingers after lighting pla-pla, an illegal firecracker. This season’s total amputations have reached six. 

Metro Manila recorded the highest number of firework-related injuries (30), followed by Central Luzon (9) and the Ilocos region (6). 

“Ninety six percent happened at home and in the streets, mostly by males with active involvement. Illegal fireworks are to blame for about six out of every ten cases,” the health department said. 

“Fireworks are not toys. They may be nice to see, but are deadly to hold. Parents should give the gift of complete hands and fingers to their children,” it added. 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FIRECRACKERS

FIREWORKS
