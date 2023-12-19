^

Headlines

Over 82,000 displaced in Mindanao due to 'Kabayan' — NDRRMC

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 10:05am
Over 82,000 displaced in Mindanao due to â��Kabayanâ�� â�� NDRRMC
A resident evacuates a pig amid flooding from heavy rains brought by cyclone Kabayan in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur provice on December 18, 2023.
AFP / Erwin Mascarinas

MANILA, Philippines — Over 82,000 people were displaced after cyclone Kabayan struck Mindanao, causing heavy rain and triggering flooding, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Tuesday. 

Of the 82,703 individuals who fled their homes, around 67,105 sought refuge in evacuation centers in Northern Mindanao, Davao region, and CARAGA.

According to the NDRRMC, about 22,000 were pre-emptively evacuated in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, and CARAGA. 

The disaster agency stated that Kabayan resulted in at least one person being injured, while an individual from the Davao region was reported missing.

Kabayan dissipated into a low pressure area as it crossed the rugged terrain of Mindanao after making landfall in Davao Oriental Monday morning. 

But state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday the threat of flash floods and landslides remains in Visayas Mindanao, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Quezon province, and Aurora due to rain brought by the LPA and the shear line. 

The government has so far allocated P92,676 in assistance to support affected residents. 

The Philippines has so far experienced fewer storms in 2023 than in any of the past 25 years. Only 11 cyclones have hit or come close to the Philippines so far this year, a significant drop from the average of 20. 

