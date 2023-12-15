^

Headlines

Duterte absent again at second preliminary probe on grave threat raps

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 6:31pm
Duterte absent again at second preliminary probe on grave threat raps
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte updates the nation on the government's efforts in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on March 30, 2020.
Presidential Photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte once again missed the preliminary investigation into the grave threats complaint lodged against him by Rep. France Castro (ACT-Teachers).

Castro noted that Duterte submitted his counter-affidavit in Davao City, personally subscribing to it before a prosecutor. She anticipates a resolution from the prosecutor’s office by January.

In an interview, Castro expressed disappointment over Duterte's absence, citing a given manifestation about the distance as the reason for his non-appearance.

"Hindi na naman dumating si dating Pangulong Duterte. Meron silang binigay na manifestation narinig ko lang dahil malayo daw 'yung lugar," Castro said in an interview with reporters.

(Former President Duterte didn't arrive again. They provided a manifestation, but I only heard of it because they said the location was far.)

Castro speculated that Duterte may have thought she would overlook the threats, given that his previous remarks about her and other issues seemed casual or joking. 

"Siguro biro lang kay dating presidenteng Duterte 'yung sinasabi niyang mga threat, pambabastos sa kababaihan at iba pang ano-anong sinasabi niya - red-tagging at whatever - pero this time, sineseryoso na natin siya,” she said.

(Former President Duterte might have previously made those threats and disrespectful remarks, including red-tagging, in a casual or jesting manner. However, this time, we're approaching his statements with seriousness and gravity.)

Duterte faces charges under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code following remarks made during his program, "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa," alongside Apollo Quiboloy, one of the FBI's most wanted, at Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

The threats arose after Castro criticized Vice President Sara Duterte's confidential and intelligence funds, currently the subject of three pending petitions before the Supreme Court.

On the first hearing of the case, Castro also filed a supplemental affidavit citing continued threats by the former president in SMNI. 

During the initial hearing, Castro filed a supplemental affidavit citing ongoing threats by Duterte in SMNI.

In his counter-affidavit, Duterte denied Castro’s accusations of grave threats, saying that he was only recounting a conversation with his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Bear in mind that in the First Subject Episode, I was merely recounting the conversation I had with my daughter, Sara Z. Duterte Inday Sara about the proposed confidential funds of the Office of the Vice-President and the Department of Education. It was a narration of our private dialogue and my recollection of the advice that I gave Inday Sara concerning said issue as evidenced by the phrases sabi ko kaya prangkahin mo na yan, 'sala ko kay Inday' and "sabihin mo na sa kanya'. The alleged threatening statements were not even addressed to complainant Castro or any individual as I was simply reciting the story of my talk with Inday Sara to the program viewers,” Duterte said in his counter-affidavit.

Duterte also mentioned that his comments were a reflection of his disappointment towards the Communist Party of the Philippines due to their ongoing resistance towards peace efforts and clarified that he didn't intentionally target or threaten Castro.

"Nonetheless, there was never any deliberate intent on my part to single out and threatened complainant Castro. My remarks were made out of frustration against the entire organization and while complainant Casino's name may have been mentioned there was no portion to the interviews wherein I directly and deliberately threatened her,” Duterte said.

During his presidency, Duterte was shielded from prosecution by presidential immunity. However, now that this immunity has ended, he can face charges for alleged offenses committed in the Philippines.

vuukle comment

FRANCE CASTRO

PROSECUTOR

PROSECUTORS OFFICE

QUEZON CITY

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd starts retrieving learning materials &lsquo;held hostage&rsquo; by Transpac

DepEd starts retrieving learning materials ‘held hostage’ by Transpac

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
DepEd announced that it plans to complete the distribution of the learning resources to public schools nationwide by the end...
Headlines
fbtw
UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

UN General Assembly demands Gaza truce

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza – taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

Philippines supports UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution Tuesday, demanding an “immediate humanitarian...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin revives Cha-cha for extension of terms

Robin revives Cha-cha for extension of terms

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Another Charter change initiative has come to life – this time in the Senate – with focus on political provisions,...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid MSU bombing, defense chief urges review of campus ban on security forces

Amid MSU bombing, defense chief urges review of campus ban on security forces

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Defending the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Teodoro stressed that what happened...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to study charter change for investment push &mdash; Marcos

Philippines to study charter change for investment push — Marcos

3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos said Friday he has ordered a study on whether the country's constitution needed to be revised to...
Headlines
fbtw
China, climate in focus at Japan-ASEAN summit

China, climate in focus at Japan-ASEAN summit

5 hours ago
Leaders from Southeast Asia and Japan will hold talks this weekend on boosting security ties with an eye on China, as well...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OK'd extension of lower pork, corn, rice tariff rates &mdash; NEDA

Marcos OK'd extension of lower pork, corn, rice tariff rates — NEDA

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Balisacan made this announcement during a press briefing at Malacañang, citing the extension as a response to ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
Bersamin tells UN: Philippine actively promoting human rights

Bersamin tells UN: Philippine actively promoting human rights

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is actively promoting human rights, with democratic institutions that remain strong and dispense justice without...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with