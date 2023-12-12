^

Headlines

UK condemns China’s ‘unsafe, escalatory’ actions in West Philippine Sea

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 3:22pm
UK condemns Chinaâ��s â��unsafe, escalatoryâ�� actions in West Philippine Sea
A Chinese Coast Guard ship sails near a Philippine vessel (L) that was part of a convoy of civilian boats in the disputed South China Sea on December 10, 2023. A convoy of civilian boats planning to deliver provisions to Filipino fishermen and troops in the disputed South China Sea aborted the trip on December 10 after "constant shadowing" by Chinese vessels, the organiser said.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The United Kingdom called out China for what it called “unsafe and escalatory tactics” against the Philippines over the weekend. 

Britain’s foreign office said in a statement Monday that it “opposes any action which raises tensions, including harassment, unsafe conduct and intimidation tactics which increase the risk of miscalculation and threaten regional peace and stability.”

“Both China and the Philippines must adhere to the findings of the 2016 Arbitral Award proceedings, which are legally binding on both parties,” it added. 

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters to the immediate west of the Philippines. It has ignored the arbitral tribunal’s ruling that its assertions have no legal basis. 

In response, China’s embassy in the UK said Beijing “firmly opposes and strongly condemns” Britain’s remarks, and has lodged “stern” representations with the UK side on this. 

The Philippines said Monday it had summoned China’s envoy to Manila following a spike in tensions in the disputed waterway over the weekend. National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya called the actions of Chinese vessels a “serious escalation.”

Manila said Sunday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) rammed and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said China’s actions left one of its ships with “severe engine damage” and put the lives of crew members at risk. 

The day before, the CCG also shot water cannons at civilian vessels carrying provisions for fisherfolk in the Scarborough Shoal.

But China’s foreign ministry said the moves by its coast guard were “professional” and restrained. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday that the government remained “undeterred” following the latest aggressions. Relations between the Philippines and China have strained under Marcos, who aims to enhance ties with the United States and strengthen regional defense cooperation. 

This differs from the approach of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who set aside maritime disputes with Beijing in exchange for Chinese investments. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines has the highest rate of long-term absenteeism among students compared to all nations, the latest PISA results...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Third petition filed vs Sara Duterte&rsquo;s secret funds reaches SC

Third petition filed vs Sara Duterte’s secret funds reaches SC

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Current and former lawmakers from the Makabayan Bloc on Monday filed a petition for certiorari, challenging Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam OKs 2024 national budget

Bicam OKs 2024 national budget

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Senators and congressmen comprising the bicameral conference committee of Congress approved yesterday the final version of...
Headlines
fbtw
Only Philippines has legitimate right over West Philippine Sea &ndash; Marcos

Only Philippines has legitimate right over West Philippine Sea – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Only Filipinos have the “legitimate right” to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos has...
Headlines
fbtw
House questions SMNI&rsquo;s China TV partnership

House questions SMNI’s China TV partnership

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A House panel yesterday questioned the partnership of broadcasting company Sonshine Media Network International with state-run...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco rates lower this month

Meralco rates lower this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Lower generation charge pulled down rates of Manila Electric Co. this month, ending three consecutive months of increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos attending ASEAN-Japan summit in Tokyo this week

Marcos attending ASEAN-Japan summit in Tokyo this week

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos is traveling to Tokyo this week to join the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – Japan Commemorative...
Headlines
fbtw
Land titles best Christmas gift to agrarian beneficiaries &ndash; Marcos

Land titles best Christmas gift to agrarian beneficiaries – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday led the distribution of land titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries in Western Visayas, describing...
Headlines
fbtw
After 5-day isolation, Marcos free from COVID-19

After 5-day isolation, Marcos free from COVID-19

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos is in for a busy week after winning his third bout with COVID-19.
Headlines
fbtw
Piston announces transport strike on Dec. 14-15

Piston announces transport strike on Dec. 14-15

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
A transport group yesterday announced another transport strike on Dec. 14-15 to protest the impending phaseout of traditional...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with