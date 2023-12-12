UK condemns China’s ‘unsafe, escalatory’ actions in West Philippine Sea

A Chinese Coast Guard ship sails near a Philippine vessel (L) that was part of a convoy of civilian boats in the disputed South China Sea on December 10, 2023. A convoy of civilian boats planning to deliver provisions to Filipino fishermen and troops in the disputed South China Sea aborted the trip on December 10 after "constant shadowing" by Chinese vessels, the organiser said.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Kingdom called out China for what it called “unsafe and escalatory tactics” against the Philippines over the weekend.

Britain’s foreign office said in a statement Monday that it “opposes any action which raises tensions, including harassment, unsafe conduct and intimidation tactics which increase the risk of miscalculation and threaten regional peace and stability.”

“Both China and the Philippines must adhere to the findings of the 2016 Arbitral Award proceedings, which are legally binding on both parties,” it added.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters to the immediate west of the Philippines. It has ignored the arbitral tribunal’s ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

In response, China’s embassy in the UK said Beijing “firmly opposes and strongly condemns” Britain’s remarks, and has lodged “stern” representations with the UK side on this.

The Philippines said Monday it had summoned China’s envoy to Manila following a spike in tensions in the disputed waterway over the weekend. National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya called the actions of Chinese vessels a “serious escalation.”

Manila said Sunday that the China Coast Guard (CCG) rammed and fired water cannons at Philippine vessels during a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said China’s actions left one of its ships with “severe engine damage” and put the lives of crew members at risk.

The day before, the CCG also shot water cannons at civilian vessels carrying provisions for fisherfolk in the Scarborough Shoal.

But China’s foreign ministry said the moves by its coast guard were “professional” and restrained.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday that the government remained “undeterred” following the latest aggressions. Relations between the Philippines and China have strained under Marcos, who aims to enhance ties with the United States and strengthen regional defense cooperation.

This differs from the approach of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who set aside maritime disputes with Beijing in exchange for Chinese investments. — with report from Agence France-Presse