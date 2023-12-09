^

Surigao del Sur quakes leave P192.25-M in infra damages

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 9, 2023 | 11:50am
A man carries a child and belongings as they walk past a destroyed house in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province on December 3, 2023, following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake late on December 2. A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the southern Philippines on December 3, the US Geological Survey said, a day after an even more powerful quake struck in the same region and triggered a tsunami alert that was later lifted.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Communities are left reeling a week after two strong earthquakes hit the province of Surigao del Norte, with damages racking up as of press time.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Saturday, over 619,221 people have so far been affected by the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 quakes in Mindanao:

  • dead: 3
  • injured: 67
  • displaced: 8,503
  • inside evacuation centers: 8,360
  • outside evacuation centers: 143

Among those who bore the brunt of the earthquakes came from Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and CARAGA — with some of them experiencing landslides and structural fires.

Casualties have so far increased to three in the past few days. Fortunately, there were no reports of missing persons.

While the two quakes originated from Surigao del Sur, it had two different epicenters: one was near Hinatuan while the other north of Cagwait town.

The Department of Science and Technology-Phivolcs earlier issued a tsunami warning in the coastal areas of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental due to said quakes.

Millions in damages

"The estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to P195,253,001 was reported in Region 11, CARAGA," the NDRRMC said on Saturday.

"A total of 5,284 damaged houses are reported in Region 10, Region 11, CARAGA."

Over 697 farmers and fisherfolk were also affected, with an estimated production loss of P19.29 million in agricultural damages.

Irrigation systems in CARAGA, on the other hand, had it worse, with over P91.07 million in damages.

The quake forced a total of 19 cities and munitipalities in CARAGA to declare a "state of calamity," which in effect will cause an price freeze on basic necessities.

Over P49.04 million in aid have likewise been given to affected population in CARAGA in the form of familiy food packs and shelter repair kits.

