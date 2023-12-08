^

LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 5:05pm
LTO eases 'no registration, no travel' policy for December holiday season
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced a temporary adjustment to its "no registration, no travel" policy for the remainder of December.

In a statement released on Thursday, LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II directed enforcers to exercise leniency by issuing warnings instead of penalties to drivers of unregistered vehicles.

“Panahon ngayon ng pagdiriwang at ayaw naman natin na ang inyong LTO ay magdudulot pa ng stress sa ating mga kababayan,” said Mendoza.

(During this festive season, we aim to avoid causing stress for our motorists.)

But Mendoza clarified that the leniency is only temporary and reiterated that strict enforcement will resume promptly after the New Year's celebration.

“Pero gusto ko lang linawin na walang forever ang pagluluwag natin sa mga delinquent motor vehicles. Pagkatapos ng New Year celebration, balik ulit tayo sa dating paghihigpit,” he said.

(Please note that this is a temporary adjustment. The policy's strict enforcement will resume following the New Year's Day celebration.)

He encouraged vehicle owners to allocate a portion of their 13th-month pay and bonuses for registration renewal, highlighting the availability of priority lanes in all LTO offices throughout December to facilitate registration for delinquent vehicles.

