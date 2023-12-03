^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 11:00am
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
A general view shows Mayon volcano as it releases white smoke into the air as seen from Legazpi on June 12, 2023.
AFP / Charism Sayat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

MAYON

MAYON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

'All demands met': Jollibee workers in US win labor dispute following illegal termination

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
US-based workers of Filipino fast food chain Jollibee declared victory after months of protests and a complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund

Marcos: Philippines seeks to host climate disaster fund

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The Philippines intends to host the more than $400-million fund that several countries have committed as compensation for...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

De Lima: No plans yet to return to Senate

By Nillicent Bautista | 3 days ago
Former senator Leila de Lima said she is not yet thinking about returning to the Senate in 2025 following her release from...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 6 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos to LGUs: Establish AIDS councils

Abalos to LGUs: Establish AIDS councils

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has tasked local chief executives to organize their own AIDS councils and coordinating bodies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos leads OP Family Day

Marcos leads OP Family Day

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos played Santa Claus to employees of his office and their families yesterday as he led the opening of Malacañang...
Headlines
fbtw
Go champions senior citizens&rsquo; welfare

Go champions senior citizens’ welfare

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go, in his address at the 2nd National Commission of Senior Citizens-National Capital Region Stakeholders’...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking &mdash; DFA

2 Filipinos executed in China for drug trafficking — DFA

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday the execution of two Filipinos in China for their involvement in drug-related...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov't to release 5,000 inmates ahead of Christmas &ndash; BJMP

Gov't to release 5,000 inmates ahead of Christmas – BJMP

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 17 hours ago
As the holiday season approaches, the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to free about 5,000 inmates or...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with