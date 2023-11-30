Pasay coastal projects complied with environment standards – DENR

MANILA, Philippines — The two projects of the Pasay Eco-City Reclamation have been allowed to resume because they complied with the requirements set by the government, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said yesterday.

“There were several technical conferences called because there were some findings and observations. And after (the projects) complied with what was required – documentation-wise and then review-wise, as well, overall – the DENR actually submitted a report and they had in fact substantially complied,” Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said at a press briefing in Malacañang.

Loyzaga added that the DENR undertakes a compliance review process, which involves taking a look at the environment compliance certificate and area clearances of a project.

The agency also conducts a cumulative impact assessment, a scientific analysis needed to determine the effect of projects in terms of the fulfillment of its mandamus order as the lead implementing agency.

“So what we are able to do is evaluate and assess compliance. We do not suspend, we do not lift the suspension – that is a matter for the PRA (Philippine Reclamation Authority),” Loyzaga said.

Allowed to resume were the 265-hectare Pasay Harbor City Reclamation Project, a joint venture with Pasay Harbor Corp., and the 360-hectare Pasay Reclamation Project, which is jointly undertaken with SM Smart City Infrastructure and Development Corp.