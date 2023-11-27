NDRRMC: 1.1M people affected by shear line, LPA- flooding

This handout photo taken on November 21, 2023 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 22 shows coast guard personnel wading through floodwaters during evacuation operations at a village in Catarman town, Northern Samar, central Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Monday that the low pressure area and shear line, which led to floods and landslides, have affected more than 1.13 million people.

Affected regions include Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

The shear line, formed by the convergence of cold and warm winds, along with a dissipated LPA, resulted in the displacement of over 81,000 people.

Two people from Eastern Visayas reportedly died, while one sustained injuries. One individual from Bicol region was missing.

The weather disturbances also caused significant damage to the agricultural sector, with around 5,400 farmers and fishers affected. The NDRRMC reported a total estimated damage of P119.89 million in crops and agricultural infrastructure.

The government has allocated P66.4 million in assistance to support affected residents. — Gaea Katreena Cabico