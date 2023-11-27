Go Negosyo holds first youth mentoring event

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion listens to a senior high school student from First City Providential College sharing his future plans for entrepreneurship at the first Youthpreneur event over the weekend at SM City Fairview in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Go Negosyo held its first entrepreneurship mentoring event “YOUTHPRENEUR” at the SM City Fairview in Quezon City on Nov. 25.

The entrepreneurship advocacy group reported that 17 schools from the National Capital Region and hundreds of senior high school students were mentored by veteran entrepreneurs and successful businessmen.

“At our public entrepreneurship events, I notice that we are getting more young attendees who are keen on starting their own business,” said Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

“We are fortunate that the Department of Education is supporting us, and we are now exploring ways to institutionalize this training so that it becomes part of the school curriculum in primary education,” he added.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte sent her message of support for YOUTHPRENEUR, saying the event “serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for young Filipinos, igniting their passion for entrepreneurship and providing them with the tools and resources they need to transform their ideas into reality.”

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca said time management is an important skill mastered by successful entrepreneurs.

Content creators Kween Yasmin and Hiraya Filipina CEO Cleo Loque also shared their experiences as businesswomen in their 20s.

Before the event, students were asked to select a specific sector they were interested in pursuing business before they were matched with veteran mentors to guide them through the process of starting a business and what steps they should take to pursue their entrepreneurship dreams.