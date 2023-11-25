President Marcos grants amnesty to former NPA rebels

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has issued several proclamations granting amnesty to former separatist rebels and communist insurgents as part of his administration’s peace initiatives, Malacañang said on Friday.

The President also signed Executive Order 47 amending the functions of the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) to cover the processing of applications for amnesty under the new proclamations.

Under Proclamation 403, Marcos granted amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and special penal laws, specifically those crimes committed in pursuit of their political beliefs, whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws.

Marcos also issued Proclamation 404 granting amnesty to former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal laws in furtherance of their political beliefs.

The amnesty is granted to former CPP-NPA-NDF members, or their front organizations, that committed crimes whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws, including but not limited to rebellion or insurrection; conspiracy and proposal to commit rebellion or insurrection; disloyalty of public officers or employees; inciting to rebellion or insurrection; sedition; conspiracy to commit sedition and inciting to sedition, the proclamation read.

Other offenses include illegal assembly; illegal association; direct assault; indirect assault; resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or the agents of such person; tumults and other disturbances of public order; unlawful use of means of publication and unlawful utterances; alarms and scandals; illegal possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, provided that these crimes or offense were committed in furtherance of, incidental to or in connection with rebellion or insurrection.

Also covered are those charged, detained or convicted of common crimes but who can establish by substantial evidence that they have actually committed these crimes in pursuit of political beliefs.

The proclamations will not cover members who were involved in kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes committed against chastity as defined in the Revised Penal Code, crimes committed for personal ends, violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949 and genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances and other gross violations of human rights.

Meanwhile, Proclamation 405 and 406 granted amnesty to members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), respectively, who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal Laws to advance their political beliefs.

Any MILF or MNLF member who has committed any act or omission in pursuit of political belief, referred to in Section 1, including those detained, charged or convicted for such acts or omissions, may apply for amnesty; provided that the crime for which amnesty may be granted must have been committed prior to the issuance of the proclamation.

Executive Order 47, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin by authority of the President on Nov. 22, amended EO 125, series of 2021 or the Creation of the National Amnesty Commission.

“The National Amnesty Commission “shall be primarily tasked with receiving and processing applications for amnesty and determining whether the applicants are entitled to amnesty under Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405 and 406,” the EO read.The NAC, created under EO 125, shall continue to exist and will be dissolved upon completion of its mandate or as may be determined by the President, it said.

The amnesty will restore civil and political rights suspended or lost by virtue of criminal conviction.

Gibo lauds amnesty

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro lauded President Marcos’ decision to grant amnesty to former NPA rebels.

Teodoro said the amnesty is “a step toward if not cessation, reducing the amount of ostensible support that they have. Nevertheless, we remain very alert on all forces of extremism and terrorism because as you know, worldwide the reiterations, the modifications, the number of extremist potential is still there, we cannot take it lightly.”

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) has also issued a similar statement praising the commander-in-chief for signing Proclamations 403, 404, 405 and 406.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the National Security Council expresses its full support and gladly welcomes the amnesty proclamations “aimed at fostering lasting peace in our country through comprehensive peace initiatives.”

Año said the NSC recognizes the proclamations “as significant steps towards national healing and peace-building. By providing a path for former rebels to return to the fold of the law, the national amnesty program contributes to the overall stability and unity of our nation.”

NTF-ELCAC executive director Ernesto Torres Jr. said the amnesty proclamations are “a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to unity, peace and justice toward genuine development.”

“The amnesty serves as a bridge toward healing and reintegration for individuals who once stood on opposing sides of armed conflict. It is imperative to emphasize the profound commitment to justice and societal healing embedded within this amnesty program,” he added. — Michael Punongbayan